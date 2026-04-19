BATANG MINDANAW | Finding joy amid a crisis

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 19 April) — “Always find the joy.”

While scrolling through the internet, I came across this tip in an opinion article that arises from the current crisis the world is facing. Interestingly, in this day and age, joy is something many people hardly find. In these dire situations, people often ask, “How do we live our lives ‘joyfully’ when the world is in an ongoing crisis?”

Others, however, beg to differ, believing that there are several ways we can find joy amid a crisis. These points of view came to my mind, and I poured over them carefully, trying to comprehend each side and form a judgment. After comprehending them, I asked myself, “Can joy help us endure?”

I believe it can. In the middle of a harsh and strenuous journey brought about by this crisis, finding joy can make a difference as we try to live our lives as best we can, while waiting for clearer survival. Finding joy is not a sign of weakness. “Joy” becomes something we hold on to, even when days feel uncertain and exhausting. It is not about ignoring hardships but about finding a silver lining — a kind of portable fuel that helps us move forward, even if we can only move an inch at a time.

More importantly, we must know how to process emotions. Joy does not mean denying pain, fear, or frustration, particularly in a time of a bleeding economy where many struggle to meet their daily needs. Instead, it means acknowledging these feelings while still choosing to see hope. Thus, we realize that finding joy makes us even more human, capable of resilience and compassion despite the weight of our struggles.

I believe that although we are surrounded by negativity, there are still multitude of great things along the way that remind us to be joyful as Filipinos. Sometimes, it is as simple as scrolling through Facebook and laughing at memes, appreciating Filipino films that highlight comedy and everyday life, admiring fellow Filipinos who go viral for spreading kindness, or simply thanking the Almighty for another day and for the gift of life. These things show that joy persists, even in difficult times, as we hold on to salient occasions and keep small pockets of happiness within us.

So how do we live our lives “joyfully” while the world is in an ongoing crisis? Perhaps the answer is simple: we continue to find reasons for joy, no matter how tiny or fleeting they may seem, along with a quest for meaning that helps us make headway. These do not blur our potentials, but instead sharpen them as we grow through adversity.

Moreover, we may continue to inhale positive thoughts and exhale the negative ones. And we may continue to make room for joy for others, even in the midst of precariousness. After all, we are Filipinos — persistent, prayerful, and always capable of finding light even in the darkest rooms, a privilege we carry with us.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Batang Mindanaw is the youth section of MindaNews. Jhon Steven C. Espenido, 25, writes from Surigao City.)