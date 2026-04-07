BARMM’s September Vote: Democracy or Relapse

The September 2026 BARMM parliamentary elections are being framed as a democratic milestone. That is true. But it is not the whole truth.

This election is also a stress test of peace.

For years, Bangsamoro politics was held together by a transition arrangement led by signatories to the peace process. September is the first major attempt to move from that arrangement to open competition. In principle, that is progress. In practice, it is dangerous if managed poorly.

I will say this directly: fragmentation is not the enemy. Unmanaged fragmentation is.

In any democracy, competing parties and coalitions are normal. In post-conflict settings, however, competition becomes combustible when core peace commitments are treated as optional items in coalition bargaining. That is where we are now.

The most obvious pressure point is normalization. Phase 4 decommissioning remains suspended. Thousands of combatants and weapons remain outside final transition commitments. This is not a technical delay. It is a political signal that trust is weak and unfinished obligations are piling up.

Add to this a hard political reality: a fragmented parliament may produce a governing coalition whose first priority is survival, not implementation of the costly parts of the peace agreement. Disbanding private armed groups, advancing transitional justice, and carrying out difficult reforms all become easy to postpone when every vote in parliament has a price.

That is how peace agreements erode – not in one dramatic collapse, but in quiet substitutions. Binding commitments become “to be discussed.” Accountability becomes “to be reviewed.” Urgency becomes “after elections.”

Meanwhile, people on the ground are watching.

Communities that waited through years of transition did not wait for another elite bargain dressed up as public choice. They were promised that institutions would replace patronage and fear. If this election looks captured, manipulated, or violently coerced, the message will be unmistakable: nothing fundamental has changed.

That message has consequences. It hardens cynicism, feeds grievance, and lowers the social cost of political violence. In fragile settings, disillusionment is not just emotional. It is strategic terrain.

We should also stop pretending security and politics are separate lanes. They are not. Governance uncertainty, youth frustration, clan competition, and armed opportunism can combine into hybrid conflict patterns very quickly. Campaign-season incidents can become post-election standoffs. Rumors become mobilization. Local disputes become broader instability.

So what should ordinary citizens demand now?

First, clear election integrity standards that are visible, not abstract. Rules must be seen to apply to everyone.

Second, public commitments from all major actors from all political parties that peace-process obligations are not negotiable regardless of coalition outcomes.

Third, immediate accountability for election-related violence and intimidation. No impunity, no delay, no selective enforcement.

Fourth, disciplined political messaging. Leaders must stop speaking as if short-term wins justify long-term damage. Leaders must treat each other and their political choices with respect.

Fifth, sustained citizen vigilance. Peace does not protect itself.

The central question is simple: can the Bangsamoro transition survive normal democratic competition, or does it still depend on one dominant force controlling government?

If the process only works under one political configuration, then what we have is not a durable settlement. It is a temporary truce with better branding.

September will not answer every problem in BARMM. But it will answer one crucial question: whether ballots can carry the weight that bullets used to carry.

If they can, this region moves forward. If they cannot, we should not be surprised by what comes next.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Camilo “Bong” Montesa of Cagayan de Oro is a lawyer and professor based in Pasig City. He has spent three decades in conflict and peacebuilding work in the Philippines.)