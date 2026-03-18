WHAT NOW, WEDNESDAY | Why the Peso is Sliding Toward ₱60 — And What it Means for Every Filipino

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 18 March) — The Philippine peso is quietly approaching a level many Filipinos once thought was unimaginable: ₱60 to one U.S. dollar.

As of this week, the exchange rate has climbed to around ₱59.59 per dollar, putting it within striking distance of that psychological threshold. For many people, this number may appear abstract—just another figure on a financial news ticker. But behind that number lies a story about how the Philippine economy interacts with the rest of the world.

To understand what is happening, we must first understand what the exchange rate represents.

At its core, the value of the peso is determined by supply and demand for dollars. When more dollars are needed than pesos available, the peso weakens. When more dollars flow into the country, the peso strengthens.

Right now, several forces are pushing the peso downward.

First, the Philippines continues to import far more than it exports. The country buys oil, food, machinery, vehicles, and industrial inputs from abroad. All of these are paid for in dollars. Every time a tanker of crude oil arrives or a shipment of imported wheat is unloaded at the port, dollars leave the country.

Second, global interest rates remain relatively high. When U.S. interest rates rise, investors tend to move their money toward dollar assets such as U.S. Treasury bonds. This strengthens the dollar and weakens currencies across emerging economies, including the Philippine peso.

Third, the Philippines has recently experienced slowing foreign investment flows. When foreign companies build factories, infrastructure, or major business operations in a country, they bring in large amounts of dollars. If investment slows, fewer dollars enter the system.

When these three forces combine—high imports, strong dollar demand globally, and slower investment—the peso tends to weaken.

But the story is not entirely negative.

The Philippine economy also receives strong dollar inflows from two major sources: overseas Filipino workers and the business process outsourcing industry. OFW remittances continue to bring billions of dollars home every year, while BPO companies earn dollars from international clients. These inflows help prevent the peso from weakening much faster than it otherwise would.

Still, a weaker peso has real consequences for everyday life.

When the peso weakens, fuel becomes more expensive, because oil is priced in dollars. Electricity prices may rise as well, since many power plants rely on imported fuel. Imported food products and raw materials also become more costly. Eventually, these higher costs ripple through the economy, contributing to inflation.

On the other hand, a weaker peso slightly benefits Filipinos receiving money from abroad. OFW families may find that their remittances translate into more pesos when exchanged locally.

Looking ahead, economists generally expect the peso to move within a range of ₱58 to ₱61 per dollar over the near term, depending largely on global interest rates and energy prices. Crossing the ₱60 level would not necessarily signal an economic crisis. In fact, many developing economies experience gradual currency depreciation as their economies grow and demand more imports.

The real long-term question is not whether the peso touches ₱60.

The real question is whether the Philippines can build an economy that earns more dollars than it spends—through stronger exports, higher-value industries, and sustained foreign investment.

Exchange rates are not just numbers. They are reflections of deeper economic realities.

And sometimes, the story of a currency tells us far more about a country’s future than any single headline ever could.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Marriz B. Agbon is a Mindanawon now based in Taguig City, a chamber executive and development professional who previously led agribusiness promotion initiatives in government, working with private sector groups and chambers of commerce to strengthen regional economies. A graduate of the SBEP program of the University of Asia and the Pacific, he has spent much of his career at the intersection of business, policy, and enterprise development. In recent years, he has turned increasingly to writing – reflecting on aging, endurance sports, family history, and the quiet lessons of everyday life. He writes another column for MindaNews – “South of the 8th Parallel” – every Sunday.)