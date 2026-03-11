WHAT NOW, WEDNESDAY: The two-day price hike that tells the whole story

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 11 March) — On Tuesday morning at 6:00 a.m., the pump moved.

Gasoline went up ₱5.20 per liter.

On Wednesday morning at 6:00 a.m., it moved again.

Another ₱3.60.

By the time the second sunrise arrived, gasoline had climbed ₱8.80 per liter.

Diesel—what powers jeepneys, buses, delivery trucks, fishing boats, and farm equipment—jumped an even more staggering ₱21.85 per liter.

Kerosene rose ₱35.95.

Not in a month.

Not in a quarter.

In two days.

And the price board outside the gasoline station changed as if this was the most natural thing in the world.

Welcome to What Now, Wednesday, where the middle of the week quietly reminds us how global economics arrives at the neighborhood gas station.

The Invisible Journey of a Price

Here is the strange part.

The fuel inside that station’s tanks was almost certainly purchased weeks ago, when global prices were lower.

But under the Philippines’ deregulated oil pricing system, pump prices are not based on what companies paid for that fuel.

They are based on what it would cost to replace it today.

This system is called replacement cost pricing, and it uses the regional benchmark known as MOPS (Mean of Platts Singapore)—essentially the reference price for refined petroleum products in Asia.

When the global benchmark rises, companies raise pump prices to match what the next shipment might cost.

Even if the fuel already sitting underground was bought cheaper.

Rockets Up, Feathers Down

Economists have a phrase for what consumers experience next.

“Rockets and feathers.”

Prices shoot up like rockets when global costs increase.

But when global prices fall, they drift down slowly—like feathers—because companies still have to sell through inventory bought at higher prices.

The explanation is technically logical.

But to consumers, it feels like a one-way street.

The Ripple No One Sees

An ₱8.80 gasoline increase hurts motorists.

But the ₱21.85 diesel increase is the real economic earthquake.

Because diesel is the bloodstream of the Philippine economy.

It powers:

• jeepneys and buses

• delivery trucks

• construction equipment

• fishing fleets

• agricultural machinery

Every peso added to diesel eventually appears somewhere else:

In the price of vegetables.

In the cost of bus fares.

In the delivery fee of your online order.

In the electricity used by remote generators.

Inflation rarely begins in supermarkets.

It begins in fuel depots.

Why the Hike Happened

This week’s surge traces back to rising global oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East, where a significant portion of the world’s oil supply moves through strategic shipping lanes.

Markets react quickly to risk.

And oil traders price that risk instantly.

By the time Filipino drivers see the new price board, the decision has already traveled through a chain stretching from:

Middle Eastern oil fields → global traders → Asian refining benchmarks → Philippine oil companies → neighborhood gas stations.

Global geopolitics, translated into pesos per liter.

The Question for Wednesday

The question is no longer why prices move.

The question is how a country prepares for it.

Because for a nation that imports nearly all of its fuel, every global tremor arrives

at our shores sooner or later.

And when it does, the pump reminds us of something simple but uncomfortable:

Energy security is not just about supply.

It is about resilience.

⸻

This is the quiet lesson of this week’s price board.

Two mornings.

Two adjustments.

And a reminder that the global economy is never really far away.

Even when all you wanted to do was fill the tank.

⸻

Welcome to Wednesday — the day the week explains itself.

Monday brings the announcements.

Tuesday brings the explanations.

By Wednesday, the consequences have already arrived.

That’s where this series comes in.

What Now, Wednesday is a weekly midweek reality check on the stories shaping our lives—from fuel prices and economic shocks to politics, policy, and the occasional absurdity of modern life.

Not breaking news.

Just the question most people ask after the headlines settle:

What now?

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Marriz B. Agbon is a Mindanawon now based in Taguig City, a chamber executive and development professional who previously led agribusiness promotion initiatives in government, working with private sector groups and chambers of commerce to strengthen regional economies. A graduate of the SBEP program of the University of Asia and the Pacific, he has spent much of his career at the intersection of business, policy, and enterprise development.

In recent years, he has turned increasingly to writing – reflecting on aging, endurance sports, family history, and the quiet lessons of everyday life.

He writes another column for MindaNews – “South of the 8th Parallel” – every Sunday.)