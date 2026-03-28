TURNING POINT: Waiting for the Bloodbath

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 28 March) — It has become a universal saying that justice is slow. In the accountability case of Vice President Sara Duterte, it may be, but it is grinding perfectly well towards ending the Duterte impunity.

Like his jailed, incredulously vulgar father, Sara loves to hog the limelight in whatever form or substance. She threatens and says anything to be in the public eye. Being there, however, does not grant her power and glory.

Her current impeachment will expose the sordid details of her misuse of public funds, bribery, corruption, sedition, and breach of public trust.

It will unmask her greed and her plunder of the nation’s wealth.

Sara could be ahead of her DDS colleagues in the ghost flood control scandal with her creation of Mary Grace Piattos and Kokoy Villamin ghosts, just to scrounge pennies to add to her coffer for her presidential run.

What a pity.

Her early-announced run for the presidential contest in 2028 was strategically timed to discredit the impeachment proceedings as a political weapon to undermine her 2028 plan.

Sound bites.

Whatever, her impeachment will proceed as scheduled and will definitely tatter and ruin her political ambition.

When and where would the glamorously announced bloodbath come in?

The nation is excited.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)