TURNING POINT: The US-Iran War Kills Us Slowly

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 21 March) – For the last three weeks, Trump has rained Iran with devastating missiles to stop it from developing weapons of mass destruction that may yet erase mankind from the face of the earth. It seems the deadly daily bombing has not accomplished its purpose. Iran refuses to remain a sitting duck, and instead retaliates with gusto, force by force, missiles by missiles aimed at US bases, its proxy Israel, and their Middle East allies. The US unprovoked attack is turning into a regional war, where dozens have already perished. The count continues.

Trump has no timetable for his war, a war that has already caused incalculable suffering not just to the belligerents but also to millions across the globe.

The Middle East oil is shipped through the Persian Gulf and passes via a narrow passage, the Strait of Hormuz, which is a territorial water of Iran. The former ancient Persian Empire that once controlled a huge part of the world is doing it again, this time by controlling the blood of trade and commerce – oil, in its worldwide distribution.

The chocking of the flow of oil at Hormuz is bringing many countries to their knees. It skyrocketed the price of crude oil from US$70 – 75 per barrel before the war to some US$114.85 per barrel at present.

The killing point is its final pump price. Three weeks ago, the price of diesel in our place was only P75 per liter. It rose to P81 per liter the week after and to P103 per liter two days ago. The news says it is already P120 per liter today and may rise to P130 next week. The prices of food and other basic needs rise, too, like anything else.

The US-Iran-Israel war has not blasted us to smithereens, but it is killing us slowly.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)