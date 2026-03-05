TURNING POINT: Fantasy Threats

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 5 March) — “Minsan nasa Shangri-La hotel ako, nakita ko si Anne Curtis. Ang ganda-ganda pala niya. You know may desire sa loob ko, nag-init talaga, at na-imagine ko lang kung anong pwedeng mangyayari. Pero siempre hanggang imagination lang ‘yun,” says Rep. Bong Suntay.

The tactless and insensitive statement was made in defense of VP Sara Duterte so-called conditional threat to kill the PBBM, the First Lady, and former Speaker Martin Romualdez. The threat was, accordingly, only imaginary like his fantasy ravish of the artist. Nothing happened to make the threat one of the impeachable offenses of the Vice President.

Suntay’s bigotry generated furious reactions all over. Particularly from the women’s group and the entertainment industry, all demanding his investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

A threat, conditional or not, remains a threat, which is punishable under the Penal Code.

Rep. Janice Degamo said that a threat intimidates and incites fear and uncertainty, and cannot simply be ignored or dismissed. Her husband was threatened several times for his acts as governor against some vested interests. He was eventually killed inside their own house.

Sara’s threat should not be taken for granted. The Duterte family is known for its death squad. Her contracted assassin, who might be from this cell, is just lurking in the corner, ready to strike at her bidding.

The NBI has investigated the threat of VP Sara, but has yet to release its findings and recommendations to the Justice Department.

The 1986 Constitution does not grant immunity from suits to the Vice President.

So VP Sara may be charged with plunder and other crimes for illegal use of government funds in tandem with her impeachment case, which is now in progress.

The Ombudsman may now also roll the ball.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)