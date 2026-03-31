TURNING POINT: A Long and Hopeless Wait

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 31 March) — There is no way for Senator Robin Padilla to change the position of the Supreme Court on former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and detention by the International Criminal Court, even if he manages to gather 1 million or 10 million signatures for the purpose. The Supreme Court would stay put on its stand that the ICC has acquired jurisdiction over former President Rodrigo Duterte under Republic Act 9851, the local law on crimes against humanity.

Section 17 of Republic Act 9851, or the International Humanitarian Law, allows the government to surrender the suspect to an international tribunal for crimes against humanity charges.

Duterte was jetted to The Hague under said circumstances and would remain there for trial and for the rest of his life unless acquitted by the ICC or released by the same on humanitarian grounds, say, for reasons of grave illness or, perhaps, upon reaching an advanced age, the like of 100 or 90 at the earliest. He is only 80. It is still a long wait.

At the apex of his power, Digong challenged the ICC to come and get him. He would, accordingly, slap them, the arresting officers, one by one. But once they came, the king cobra-behaving Digong turned into an earthworm. He sheepishly submitted to the authorities without an iota of resistance. Neither was his throng of followers and supporters, who were silenced and paralyzed, like being struck by a virulent viper.

The DDS need not worry, however, because their patron is well-cared for. He is confined in a naturally air-conditioned jailhouse, his health regularly checked by a team of physicians, and seasoned dietitians prepare his meals. His stay in The Hague is no different from an elite-paid-for vacation. He is, as well, and is entitled to family and conjugal visits. Only, he misses his freedom to air his public curses and vulgar and senseless jokes.

Given his amazing accommodation at The Hague, it was crazy for the DDS to demand that he be shipped home.

The reason, of course, is political. They presumably want to prop him up like El Cid as a rallying point for his daughter’s run for the presidency to recapture the Duterte might.

Unfortunately, Sara is hounded by a deadly impeachment that could derail whatever magnificent plan they may have concocted for the return to the throne.

It is not only long, but a hopeless wait.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)