SOUTH OF THE 8TH PARALLEL | Why This Time Can Be Different: Making Mindanao’s Strategic Moves Work

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 15 March) Skeptics would be justified in asking a fair question: haven’t we heard these ideas before?

Renewable energy corridors, agro-industrial value chains, logistics modernisation, halal hubs, and diaspora investment have all appeared in development plans for Mindanao over the past two decades. Many were discussed in government roadmaps, donor-funded studies, and regional development conferences.

Yet implementation often stalled. Projects moved slowly, coordination faltered, and political attention shifted elsewhere.

If the same strategies are to succeed this time, they must be pursued under different conditions and with different discipline. Four structural shifts now make success more feasible than in previous decades.

1. Infrastructure Is Finally Catching Up

For much of Mindanao’s history, economic development was constrained by physical isolation.

Poor road connectivity, limited port capacity, and unreliable electricity made it difficult to attract large-scale investment. Even when agricultural production was strong, high logistics costs eroded competitiveness.

That constraint is now changing.

Major national infrastructure investments—from highways and bridges to irrigation systems and ports—are gradually connecting Mindanao’s production zones to domestic and international markets. The Mindanao–Visayas Interconnection Project, which links the island’s power grid to the rest of the country, represents a historic shift. With the line nearing its capacity and with renewable energy expansion in Mindanao expected to increase supply, planners anticipate the need to expand the interconnection.

Mindanao is no longer an isolated energy island.

Improved connectivity means that industries built in Mindanao today can access national power markets, domestic supply chains, and export gateways far more easily than before.

Infrastructure alone does not guarantee development, but without it, development was impossible. That foundational barrier is finally being addressed.

2. Energy Economics Have Changed

A decade ago, renewable energy was often considered expensive and dependent on subsidies.

Today the economics have shifted dramatically.

Solar power, wind energy, and battery storage have become far more affordable worldwide. In many cases, renewable energy is now cheaper than fossil fuel generation, particularly in regions that rely on imported coal or diesel.

For Mindanao, this shift is transformative.

The island has natural advantages in hydropower, solar irradiation, biomass from agriculture, and geothermal resources. What was once an environmental aspiration is now an economic opportunity.

A renewable energy strategy for Mindanao is no longer simply about climate goals. It is about lower electricity costs, greater energy security, and the creation of new industries.

3. Global Markets Now Favor What Mindanao Produces

In the past, Mindanao’s agricultural exports often competed in commodity markets where price volatility and low margins limited growth.

But global demand patterns are evolving.

Consumers are increasingly seeking specialty food products, sustainable agriculture, and traceable supply chains. Markets for cacao, specialty coffee, coconut products, tropical fruits, and halal-certified foods are expanding rapidly.

Mindanao already produces many of these products. What it has lacked is the capacity to process, brand, and market them effectively.

The opportunity today lies in aligning Mindanao’s agricultural strengths with high-value global nichesrather than commodity exports.

In other words, the world market is moving closer to what Mindanao naturally produces.

4. Mindanao’s Demographic Moment

Another difference today lies in the region’s people.

Mindanao has one of the youngest populations in the Philippines, with a growing workforce entering productive age groups. At the same time, thousands of overseas Filipino workers from the region possess international experience in engineering, logistics, construction, healthcare, and business.

This combination—a young domestic workforce and an experienced diaspora—creates a powerful human capital base.

Previous development strategies often overlooked the role of diaspora investment and returning migrant talent. Today, many regions around the world actively mobilize diaspora communities as engines of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Mindanao has the opportunity to do the same.

5. Peace and Political Stability Are Improving

For decades, armed conflict and political instability discouraged investment in many parts of Mindanao.

The establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and ongoing peace efforts have begun to change that narrative.

While challenges remain, the long-term trajectory is toward greater stability and institutional development.

Peace is not merely a political achievement. It is also an economic one.

Investors, entrepreneurs, and infrastructure developers are far more willing to commit long-term capital when security conditions improve. The gradual normalization of governance in previously conflict-affected areas expands the geographic space for development.

The Discipline of Execution

Even with these favorable shifts, success will not happen automatically.

The difference this time must lie in execution.

Regional development strategies often fail not because the ideas are wrong, but because implementation becomes fragmented. Agencies pursue parallel projects without coordination, timelines slip, and political cycles disrupt continuity.

To succeed, Mindanao’s next phase of development requires:

• clear regional economic priorities

• coordination between national and local governments

• partnerships with the private sector

• consistent monitoring of progress

Equally important is the willingness to focus on a few strategic sectors rather than many competing initiatives.

Development is rarely about doing everything at once. It is about doing the right things consistently over time.

Turning Potential Into Momentum

Mindanao has long been described as a “land of promise.” The phrase reflects the island’s extraordinary natural resources, cultural diversity, and strategic location within Southeast Asia.

But promise alone does not create prosperity.

What creates prosperity is the alignment of infrastructure, energy systems, markets, human capital, and political stability.

Many of the elements required for that alignment are now emerging simultaneously.

Global crises—from energy shocks to geopolitical conflicts—serve as reminders that economic resilience is not optional. Regions that depend heavily on external systems remain vulnerable when those systems falter.

Mindanao now stands at a moment when it can move beyond vulnerability.

If the coming years bring disciplined investment, coordinated governance, and sustained focus on strategic sectors, the island’s long-discussed ambitions can finally translate into durable economic momentum.

South of the Eighth Parallel lies not only in a region shaped by the tides of global events, but one increasingly capable of shaping its own future.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. South of the 8th Parallel is a reflective civic column written from the vantage point of a Mindanao-born senior who has lived the arc from Ozamiz to Cotabato, Davao, Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and now Taguig. The 8th Parallel North is the line of latitude eight degrees above the Equator that runs across Mindanao, placing the island firmly in the tropical belt and slightly removed from the country’s political center. Rooted in memory yet attentive to policy, the column examines Mindanao’s concerns—governance, development, peace, inequality, migration, faith, and aging—with the steadiness of lived experience. This is not a view from the capital looking south, but a life shaped by the South looking outward, seeking perspective over noise and endurance over spectacle.