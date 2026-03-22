SOUTH OF THE 8TH PARALLEL:  Sacred Time in an Unquiet World

TAGUIG CITY (MindaNews / 22 March) — In Mindanao, the calendar does not merely mark time—it reveals the architecture of our coexistence.

There are years when Eid’l Fitr and Passiontide arrive almost side by side. When this happens, something quiet but profound unfolds across the southern islands.

The crescent moon is sighted. Church bells are muffled.

And in that shared stillness, Mindanao remembers who it is.

But this year, the convergence stretches further—beyond mosque and church, beyond our shores—into a wider human story.

The Convergence of Sacred Time

Within a span of days, four great traditions mark their most meaningful passages:

Eid’l Fitr ends the discipline of Ramadan with gratitude

Passiontide deepens into the sorrow and hope of Holy Week

Nowruz welcomes the Persian New Year with symbols of renewal

Passover (Pesach) recalls a people’s journey from slavery to freedom

Different languages. Different rituals. Different geographies.

But the same human arc.

A Rare Alignment of Calendars

Calendars rarely agree.

The Islamic calendar follows the moon, moving backward each year.

The Jewish calendar balances moon and season.

The Christian calendar follows a lunar rhythm anchored to Sunday.

Nowruz alone follows the sun, arriving almost always on March 20.

For these four to converge requires a kind of quiet choreography.

The last time the world came close, in recent memory, was 2024—but the observances stretched across nearly a month. They passed one another like ships at sea.

This year is different.

Nowruz and Eid arrive almost on the same day.

Holy Week follows immediately.

Passover begins just days after.

What usually unfolds over weeks is compressed into a single, shared season.

It is not unprecedented.

But it is rare enough to make us pause.

Discipline Before Freedom

Eid is earned through hunger.

For a month, the body is trained—sunrise to sunset, restraint becomes a form of prayer. When the fast is broken, it is not indulgence that defines the day, but gratitude.

Passiontide follows a similar path. Lent pares life down—fewer comforts, quieter days—until Good Friday arrives stripped of spectacle.

And then comes Passover.

At the Seder table, families eat unleavened bread—matzah—the bread of haste, the bread of departure. A reminder that freedom sometimes arrives suddenly, before we are ready.

Nowruz, too, belongs to this rhythm. It marks the end of winter—not only in the air, but in the spirit.

Across all four, the pattern is unmistakable:

Restraint.

Memory.

Release.

A World Where Celebration Is Unequal

And yet, this year, not all celebrations arrive in the same spirit.

In parts of the world, Nowruz unfolds under the shadow of conflict. Families gather with hesitation. Some do not gather at all.

In other places, Eid is marked by displacement.

Passover, a feast of liberation, is observed in a world where many still wait for their own exodus.

The calendar is shared.

But peace is not.

Mindanao’s Quiet Practice

And yet, here in Mindanao, something quietly remarkable persists.

We know how to adjust to one another’s sacred time.

During Ramadan, Christian households lower their music at dusk. They know the fast is about to end.

During Holy Week, Muslim communities keep the roads clear, respect the silence.

No policy mandates this. No agreement enforces it.

It is lived knowledge.

A discipline not unlike fasting itself.

Celebration as Memory, Celebration as Defiance

To celebrate, in times like these, is no longer a simple act.

For many, it becomes defiance.

To set a Nowruz table is to insist that renewal is still possible

To break the fast is to affirm faith over fear

To walk in procession is to remember suffering without surrendering to it

To gather for Passover is to retell a story that says: bondage is not the final word

These are not merely rituals.

They are declarations.

The Geography of Shared Meaning

Mindanao has long been described through its fractures.

But there is another map.

A quieter one.

It is drawn not by borders, but by behaviour:

Lower your voice. They are praying.

Step aside. They are mourning.

Join us. We are breaking bread.

This is not theoretical coexistence.

It is practiced coexistence.

And in a world where entire nations struggle to celebrate freely, this practice becomes something more than local culture.

It becomes a lesson.

South of the 8th Parallel

To live south of the 8th parallel is to understand that time itself can be shared.

That one community’s joy does not diminish another’s mourning.

That one people’s memory of suffering can echo another’s story of liberation.

That difference, when disciplined, becomes harmony.

This year, the calendar gives us a rare alignment:

The crescent moon rises.

The cross is veiled.

The fire of renewal flickers.

And at tables around the world, unleavened bread is broken in remembrance of freedom.

Four traditions.

One shared longing:

That suffering is not the end of the story.

Eid Mubarak.

A blessed Holy Week.

A hopeful Nowruz.

And a meaningful Passover.

From Mindanao to Jerusalem, from Cotabato to Tehran, the same quiet hope endures:

That after restraint comes freedom,

after sorrow comes renewal,

and after darkness—light.

Under one sky, we fast.

We remember.

We endure.

We celebrate.

And in doing so, we remain—still—capable of living together.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. South of the 8th Parallel is a reflective civic column written from the vantage point of a Mindanao-born senior who has lived the arc from Ozamiz to Cotabato, Davao, Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and now Taguig. The 8th Parallel North is the line of latitude eight degrees above the Equator that runs across Mindanao, placing the island firmly in the tropical belt and slightly removed from the country’s political center. Rooted in memory yet attentive to policy, the column examines Mindanao’s concerns—governance, development, peace, inequality, migration, faith, and aging—with the steadiness of lived experience. This is not a view from the capital looking south, but a life shaped by the South looking outward, seeking perspective over noise and endurance over spectacle.)