PEACETALK | The Impact of the Middle East Crisis on the 2026 BARMM Elections

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 29 March) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12317 on March 25, 2026, resetting the first regular parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to the second Monday of September 2026 (September 14). The law also schedules subsequent elections every three years, starting in May 2031, to synchronize with national and local polls. This alignment aims to reduce electoral fatigue, lower administrative costs, and integrate BARMM more fully into the national political calendar—a significant step toward normalizing governance in the region after years of transition.

However, the ongoing Middle East crisis has driven global oil prices higher. As the Philippines imports most of its oil from the region, rising fuel costs are expected to increase the logistical expenses of holding the BARMM elections.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has warned that costs could rise by as much as 25%, mainly due to higher expenses in transporting election materials to remote and geographically challenging areas such as the province of Tawi-Tawi. Fuel price volatility also threatens supply chains, potentially delaying the delivery of ballots, the deployment of security personnel, and the setup of polling precincts in hard-to-reach communities. Given these challenges, a further postponement remains a distinct possibility if the Middle East crisis persists over the next two months.

Politically, any delay carries significant implications. On one hand, it could be viewed as a pragmatic response to external shocks, ensuring elections are conducted with adequate security, fairness, and broad participation—particularly important in a region where electoral credibility is vital to the peace process. On the other hand, repeated delays risk undermining the stability and autonomy that the Bangsamoro transition seeks to achieve. They may be perceived as a setback for self-governance and could invite criticism of executive overreach.

From a legal and institutional perspective, Comelec is constitutionally mandated to implement election laws, yet it must also contend with budget constraints and logistical difficulties under crisis conditions. Any decision by the executive or Congress to postpone the elections would require balancing respect for the electoral commission’s autonomy, adherence to Republic Act No. 12317, and avoidance of the perception that external factors are being used for political convenience.

Ultimately, the key question is whether holding the elections under strained resources and volatile conditions would best serve the long-term goals of peace and democratic governance in BARMM. A postponement justified by transparent, evidence-based reasons could help preserve electoral integrity, provided it is accompanied by clear public communication and legislative oversight to maintain institutional trust.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. PeaceTalk is open to anyone who wishes to share his/her thoughts on peace in Mindanao. Abdul Basir Pula is Vice President of the Mahardika Party, registered regional political party in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, affiliated with the Moro National Liberation Front under the leadership of chair Nur Misuari.)