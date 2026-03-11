PEACESCAPES: The Muslim Ummah’s responsibility in a world hijacked by personal desire

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 11 March) — In an age where headlines celebrate the triumph of the individual over the collective, the ancient Islamic vision of humanity as a shared stewardship flickers like a lone lantern against a storm of self-interest. The Qur’an reminds us in 2:30 that Allah “appointed a vice‑gerent (khalifah) on Earth,” a role defined not by entitlement but by trust. This divine blueprint—stewardship, not ownership—calls every Muslim, wherever the call to prayer echoes, to tend the planet, protect the vulnerable, and uphold justice. When desire eclipses duty, however, the very fabric of the Ummah begins to fray.

The heart, the Prophet ﷺ warned, “is a treacherous beast; it loves what it hates and hates what it loves” (Sahih Bukhari, Kitab al‑Adab). Islamic scholarship distinguishes the nafs al‑ammāra, the ego that commands evil, from the nafs al‑mutmaʾinna, the soul at peace. The former thrives on personal gain—wealth, status, power—while the latter finds tranquility in surrender to Allah’s plan. When the former dominates, materialism mutates into unchecked consumerism, political ambition morphs into corruption, and cultural pride hardens into sectarian exclusion. Such “ijabiyyah” (inclination) is not a private flaw; it becomes a public force that can destabilize societies, erode institutions, and heighten the suffering of those the Qur’an exhorts us to protect (2:188).

Consider the ripple effects of a desire‑driven economy. Over‑consumption leads to waste, and waste begets environmental collapse—a direct violation of the Qur’anic injunction against extravagance (6:141). When profit is pursued without the moral compass of Shariah, labor is exploited, wealth concentrates in the hands of a few, and the gap between rich and poor widens into a chasm. Politically, the same egoism fuels authoritarianism: leaders, blinded by personal ambition, silence dissent, manipulate justice, and turn public office into private treasure. Socially, the imposition of one group’s norms on another fuels sectarian friction, turning the beautiful tapestry of the Ummah into a battlefield of “us versus them.”

Yet the Qur’an offers a remedy that is both timeless and urgently practical. First, each believer must renew the inner covenant of taqwa through daily muhasabah—a sincere audit of intentions. Before each prayer, ask: “Am I serving Allah’s stewardship or my own ego?” Such reflective dhikr anchors the heart in awareness that every desire will be weighed on the Day of Judgment. Second, the Ummah must institutionalize collective accountability (masʾuliyyah mushtaraka). Community waqf projects—schools, hospitals, renewable‑energy farms—translate personal surplus into public benefit, embodying the principle that wealth is a trust, not a trophy. Transparent shura councils and hisbah mechanisms within mosques and Muslim NGOs can curb corruption, ensuring leaders are answerable to those they serve.

Education, too, must be reshaped. A curriculum that links fitrah—the innate human nature—to taḥawwul, spiritual transformation, can illuminate how personal aspirations become wholesome when filtered through divine law. Workshops on Islamic finance, for instance, demonstrate that profit can coexist with social welfare; a profit-sharing contract (musharakah) is not merely permissible, it is an act of communal responsibility. In dispute resolution, the Qur’an’s call to sulh (reconciliation) should replace adversarial litigation, allowing scholars versed in fiqh al‑muʿāmalāt to mediate with compassion rather than coercion.

The broader vision is a balanced Ummah where ambition is not extinguished but redirected. Imagine markets that honor the Qur’anic command “do not waste” (2:205) by pricing carbon, where political structures operate through genuine shura, and where every interaction reflects the prophetic maxim that “the best among you are those who are best to their families and neighbors” (Sahih Tirmidhi). In such a reality, what now appears as “personal desire gone rogue” would be recognized as a legitimate aspiration, but one that is synchronized with the communal good.

Turning theory into daily practice begins with small, tangible steps. Replace a selfish habit—perhaps a weekly impulse purchase—with a charitable act, such as contributing zakat to a clean‑water project. Form study circles that explore Qur’anic verses on stewardship, allowing the group’s insights to seed community initiatives such as tree-planting drives or literacy programs. Engage in the political sphere by supporting candidates who champion transparent budgeting, environmental protection, and social safety nets rooted in Shariah ethics. Mentor youth by recounting the lives of the Sahabah, whose willingness to forgo personal comfort for the benefit of the nascent Muslim community remains a potent template for modern believers.

When each Muslim internalizes the principle that desire must be filtered through the lens of stewardship, the cumulative effect reverberates far beyond individual piety. The Ummah, once again, becomes a living embodiment of the divine trust—a collective that balances personal fulfilment with responsibility to creation, to neighbor, and to the One who appointed us as caretakers. In a world hijacked by self-serving impulses, the answer lies not in suppressing desire, but in reorienting it toward the greater good, thereby restoring the harmony that Islam envisions for all humanity.

From Theory to Daily Practice

The pathway from grand vision to everyday habit starts small. Replace one self‑centered routine each week with a charitable act: share a meal with a neighbor, sponsor a child’s education, or volunteer at a refugee center. Form study circles to dissect Qur’anic verses on stewardship, using the discussions to spark community projects. Engage politically by supporting candidates who champion transparent budgeting, environmental protection, and social welfare—principles that echo Shariah’s emphasis on justice (‘adl).

Mentorship also matters. The stories of the Sahabah—who left comfortable lives in Mecca to support the fledgling community in Medina—remind us that personal sacrifice has always been a cornerstone of Islamic identity. By narrating these histories to youth, we plant seeds of collective responsibility that can grow into actionable change.

When each believer internalizes the principle that desire must be filtered through stewardship, the ummah collectively moves toward a balanced, harmonious society. The current Middle Eastern turmoil, while undeniably complex, will lose much of its combustible edge if the underlying engine—personal desire unchecked by divine accountability—is tempered.

[MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Maudi Maadil (a.k.a Algazelus) is a dedicated advocate for human rights and a humanitarian with over 14 years of experience working on diverse projects and programs focused on peace, security, and stability in Mindanao. He established ProVolve Skills Bridge Inc., and is an alumnus of the 2024 Western Union Foundation Fellowship, supported by the Watson Institute, as well as the Geneva Centre for Security Policy. Email address: algazelusthesis@gmail.com.]