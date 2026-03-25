MIND DA NOISE | Oil and Davao in the Time of Gera

MindaNews / 25 March – Mao diay ang 2026 gitawag nga Year of the Fire Horse.

Nagbuto-buto na didto sa Iran, Israel, UAE, Lebanon, Kuwait ug uban pang kasikbit nga lugar. Sunog ang mga oil refinery, military infra ug buildings.

Tungod aning oil crisis kay dili na maka-agi ang mga oil tanker sa Hormuz ug dili ka-produce ang mga oil refinery, mobalik na lang ta og sakay og kabayo.

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What spreads faster than missiles are fake news. Such as Davao buying oil from Brunei. More than 30,000 people combined shared that video clip and news. Unya, pagtan-aw sa mga gasoline stations, naabot na og 90 pesos ang krudo ug diesel.

Dili gas ang abunda sa Davao ui, droGAS hinuon daghan. Left and right, three times a week, naay buy bust ug raid sa mga balay nga nag-enter niining iligal nga buluhaton.

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Despite the oil crisis, Davao has successfully hosted IronMan Triathlon event. No crazy motorist disrupted the race such as what happened two years ago. But it was a missed opportunity for VP Sara to attend the event, because according to that censored story by Primum, Alegorya ng Mananakbo, Sara can outrun the accusations against her.

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Another success in the very quiet Araw ng Dabaw month was the Mutya ng Dabaw event. It was successful in promoting women empowerment, and in lecturing host Tio Moreno not to body-shame women who do not share his political beliefs (or idolatry) in defense of a maniac congressman.

(See video clip here https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1Dyx65pSGC/)

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In other news in Mindanao, an examinee for the teacher’s board exam in Marbel was barred from taking the test, after being late for four minutes. There was a legit reason, she had to photocopy a new requirement. But there are rules and lessons she had to sadly learn.

Meanwhile, a Davao Senator has been absent from session for four months. There should be a lesson for this lawmaker kuno, and that should include depriving him of his monthly salary which comes from our pockets.

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Another news from Mindanao is that viral gas pump boy in Zamboanga City, who has been drawing raves for his ability to explain like a walking encyclopedia how we determine the oil prices and supply, and why the war in the Middle East is affecting this. He does it in two minutes. Pildi ang presidente ug energy secretary sa pag-explain.

Some say we should vote for this person to office. I hope this is an improvement for all voters who elected a college dropout of a president who thinks the situation is still normal and “alamano“, and a vice president who could hardly complete a sentence in an interview.

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Finally, the president declared a national emergency over oil supply, opportunist pricing, and overlong thinking if there is an oil crisis or not.

There will be ayuda for drivers and the poor. Ayuda na sab! Suko taga Davao anang ayuda. Bantay lang kung molinya sila ha.

Meanwhile, VP Sara gives her advice on how to cut costs and save gasoline: Bawal daw ang bisikleta. Someone should fire her speechwriter.

Bawal daw mag kalas og gasolina. Pero okay lang nga siya, ug si Mayor Baste mag go around the OFW communities to unite their diehard supporters for Tatay.

But Baste is also showing a new way of solving the oil crisis. Pasikat sa fake news. Naka-angkat daw og oil sa Brunei. Nag meeting daw sa US, Iran ug Israel. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27056056590662659

I heard that Iran plans to target Internet connectivity of the world to make the war costly for the US. I say, just do it. Starve the trolls and their masters.

(Mind da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers.)