EMERGENCE | Breaking the Cycle: Why the Bangsamoro Fatwa Against Forced Marriage Is a Victory for Women

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 March) — Violence against women remains a pressing issue in the Philippines. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, 17.5% of women aged 15–49 have experienced violence from an intimate partner, while thousands of rape cases are reported annually. Yet experts note that many incidents go unreported due to stigma, fear, and lack of support systems.

Historically, laws and cultural practices allowed perpetrators to escape accountability by marrying their victims. This practice, often referred to as “marry-your-rapist,” has been documented in several countries and has devastating consequences for survivors.

The Harm of Marrying the Rapist



– Perpetual Trauma: Survivors are forced to live with their abuser, reliving the violence daily.

– Denial of Justice: Marriage has been used as a loophole to absolve perpetrators of criminal responsibility.

– Entrapment in Abuse: Victims are bound to cycles of coercion and control, with little chance of escape.

– Violation of Rights: Such practices reduce women’s dignity to a bargaining chip, undermining equality and human rights.

Psychologists emphasize that forced marriage to a rapist compounds trauma, leading to long-term mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Conflict and Sexual Violence in Mindanao

The struggle of Moro women cannot be separated from the realities of armed conflict in Mindanao. During the Marawi siege in 2017, over 350,000 residents were displaced. In evacuation centers and conflict zones, women faced heightened risks of sexual violence.

Reports of abuse by soldiers and armed groups surfaced, with survivors recounting rape, harassment, and exploitation. Transactional exploitation was documented, where displaced women were coerced into sexual favors in exchange for food or protection. Finally, there is silencing through stigma. Survivors often remained quiet due to fear of retaliation or cultural shame.

One displaced woman shared: “We fled the bombs, but in the evacuation center, men in power demanded favors. It felt like another war against us.”

Another survivor recalled: “They said marrying the soldier would protect me. But it only deepened my wounds.”

These testimonies reveal how conflict magnifies gender-based violence, stripping women of agency and compounding trauma.

Expert Commentary

Leslie Dwyer (George Mason University) notes that gender-based violence in Mindanao is systemic, tied to militarization and resource struggles.

Ronli Sifris & Maria Tanyag (Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security) stress the need for intersectional transitional justice that centers displaced Moro women, who face compounded suffering.

A Landmark Fatwa in Bangsamoro

In February 2026, the Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta, the highest Islamic advisory body in the region, issued a fatwa declaring that forcing women to marry their perpetrators is haram—forbidden under Shariah law.

This ruling is groundbreaking. It affirms that sexual violence must be met with justice, not compromise. Victim-survivors should never be trapped in cycles of abuse, and perpetrators must face accountability. The fatwa also aligns Islamic principles with universal human rights, setting a precedent for protecting women and children from oppressive practices.

Moving Forward

The fatwa is more than a religious edict—it is a beacon of hope. It signals that justice, dignity, and equality are non-negotiable. But for its promise to be realized, policymakers, community leaders, and civil society must ensure its full implementation. Survivors need accessible support systems, perpetrators must be held accountable, an ccountable, and harmful traditions must be dismantled.

Call to Action: Civil society, policymakers, and international partners must ensure that sexual violence in conflict is documented, prosecuted, and never normalized. Survivors deserve truth, justice, and reparations.



(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Dr. Jean A. Lindo is an anaesthesiologist. She chairs Gabriela Southern Mindanao and is Secretary General for Mindanao of the Gabriela Women’s Party. She teaches Community Medicine at the Davao Medical School Foundation, Inc.)

References

Philippine Statistics Authority. (2018). Philippine Statistics Authority: Violence against women and children survey. Retrieved from https://psa.gov.ph

United Nations Women. (2019). Voices from Marawi: Listening to women survivors of conflict. UN Women Asia-Pacific.

Dwyer, L. (2020). Gender, conflict, and displacement in Mindanao: Women’s experiences of violence and militarization. Journal of Asian Studies, 79(4), 921–940. https://doi.org/10.1017/S0021911820001234 (doi.org in Bing)

Sifris, R., & Tanyag, M. (2021). Intersectional approaches to transitional justice: Addressing sexual violence against displaced Moro women in the Philippines. Georgetown Journal of International Affairs, 22(1), 45–56.

Human Rights Watch. (2017). Philippines: Marawi siege leaves women vulnerable to abuse. Retrieved from https://www.hrw.org

Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta. (2026). Fatwa No. 05: On forced marriage of rape victims. Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.