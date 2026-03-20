CRUCIBLE: EID L-FITR 2026 — Epstein File and US-Israel’s War against Iran

QUEZON CITY (MindaNews / 20 March) — Today’s conclusion of the Holy Month of Ramadan is lamentably ironic.

Our joyous embrace of Eid l-fitr comes amid the backdrop of a new round of aggressive war by the United States and Israel against Iran.

With war broadening in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and other countries in the Middle East, there is no doubt that the geopolitical landscape of West Asia and other parts of the world is radically altered.

It would define a new shift of global order with US hegemony and international Zionism dictating the tempo and direction amid plans to implement the so-called Greater Israel project.

As reported and raised by Zionist leaders, the Greater Israel Project comprises Gaza, West Bank, East Jerusalem and other parts of Occupied Territories, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and other GCC countries.

The weight of hegemony is also directed to countries like Turkey, Pakistan and Afghanistan and other Muslim countries and communities.

Indeed, the line has been clearly drawn between the perpetrators of hegemony and those who stand with formidable resistance.

The latter has been shown with the brave people and martyrs in the wars in Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and other Arab countries — and recently — Iran.

On behalf of the Muslims in the Philippines, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the martyrs in both past and present wars.

In particular, we extend our condolences to the great nation of Iran with the martyrdom of Syed Ali Hossein Khamenei, the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Today, there is a sharpening division between truth (haq) and falsehood (batil) as there is continuing polarization of light (nur) and hellfire (nar) in the world.

The martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader brought to light even more vividly such polarization where struggle and resistance has never been as vested with such a high elevation of status.

Those martyrs, particularly women and children, bore the brunt of US hegemony and Israel’s exceptionalism.

The divide is worsened with continuing degeneration of Western society as shown with the rise of so-called Epstein class — where an extreme form of batil is organized to destroy all kinds of human decency and rationality.

Distracting from the Epstein File is made as a pretext in attacking Iran, being the only country that serves as a “bone in the neck” of the Greater Israel project.

The Epstein class has been put to shame and grievously embarrassed by an 86 year old man with only a stick in his hand who could stand up against the world’s architects of hegemony and exceptionalism.

With war and its manifold effects now felt around the world, there is an urgency to address the difficulty and suffering of countless people in many countries and communities.

Humanity stands on the edge of a new peril. We urge that the same humanity would stand up to stop it.

Eid Mubarak!

[MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. A Dean’s Desk Editorial of Sahiyfah Newsletter, a Bi-Annual Publication of the Institute of Islamic Studies, University of the Philippines Diliman. Julkipli Wadi is Professor of Islamic Studies, University of the Philippines].