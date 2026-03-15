COMMENTARY | The Kaaba Does Not Lie: The Inarguable Logic of Islamic Unity

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 15 March) — In the heated theater of social media and sectarian polemics, the question of “who is a Muslim” is often treated like a political football. We see labels tossed around with reckless abandon, and “Takfir”— the act of declaring another Muslim an apostate — has become a tool for those seeking to narrow the walls of the Ummah, the global community of believers.

​Among these debates, one of the most persistent targets is the Shi’ah school of thought. Some extremist voices, often identified with rigid Wahhabi interpretations, argue that the Shi’ah have somehow stepped outside the fold of Islam. However, if we look past the rhetoric and toward the most sacred geography on Earth, we find a logical reality that renders these sectarian claims moot.

​The logic is as simple as it is profound:

​First, the entry to the holy cities is a sacred “Filtered Gate.” It is an undisputed pillar of Islamic law and Saudi Arabian state policy that the Haramayn—the two holy sanctuaries of Mecca and Medina—are open exclusively to Muslims. There are no exceptions for tourists, diplomats of other faiths, or casual observers. To stand before the Kaaba is, in the eyes of the law, to be a Muslim.

​Second, the followers of the Shi’ah school are not only allowed but invited. Every year, millions of Shi’ah from Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan, and the Philippines process through the gates of Mecca. They receive Hajj visas, they are protected by the same security forces, and they perform the Tawaf—the ritual of circling the Kaaba seven times—alongside their Sunni brothers and sisters.

​The conclusion is unavoidable: If the custodians of the Two Holy Mosques recognize the Shi’ah as Muslims entitled to the rites of the pilgrimage, then the debate is over.

​One cannot claim that the Shi’ah are “outside the fold” while they are standing inside the Mataf, the open white-marble area surrounding the Kaaba. You cannot call someone a non-believer while they are fulfilling the Fifth Pillar of Islam with the official sanction of the entire Muslim world.

​This isn’t just about administrative visas; it’s about the Amman Message. In 2005, the highest scholarly authorities of the global Islamic world signed a declaration recognizing the validity of the various legal schools, including the Ja’fari (Shi’ah) school. They agreed that any person following these paths is a Muslim, and their honor is inviolable.

​The road to the Kaaba is a long one, but it is a road that leads to a singular truth. We may have different ways of folding our hands or reciting our supplications, but as long as we face the same direction in prayer, we remain one body. Those who try to split the community by denying the Islam of the Shi’ah aren’t just arguing against people; they are arguing against the very reality of the Hajj itself.

​In the end, the Kaaba belongs to the entire community of faith. And the logic of the pilgrimage remains our strongest shield against the fires of disunity.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Taher G. Solaiman is a dedicated legislative staff officer within the Bangsamoro Parliament. With an extensive background in reporting for the Philippine Daily Inquirer and some local media outlets, he focuses on the intersection of faith, policy, and peacebuilding in the Bangsamoro region.)