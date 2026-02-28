TURNING POINT: Waltzing with the ICC

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 28 Feb 26) — Diehard DDS – Davao Death Squad or Diehard Duterte Supporters – are mad and becoming virulent over the detention of their EJK patron in The Hague to face trial at the International Criminal Court.

The crimes against humanity he had committed could be tried here in our country because we have the law, R.A 9851, that punishes such heinous offenses.

The diehard supporters claim that the surrender of the former president to The Hague is an unspeakable violation of our sovereignty, a betrayal of public trust.

It was a plain kidnapping concocted by authorities with PBBM at the helm, they said.

The government could have tried FPRRD here, but considering his huge fanatical following now led by his daughter Sara, who has no qualm in making public her murderous plan to behead the first family, such a trial would be a spectacle, enough to destabilize the country. Moreover, holding the trial here is a lose-lose proposition. It is always doubted as to its objectivity and fairness.

Anyway, in the interest of justice, the relevant Philippine authorities may dispense with the investigation or prosecution of a crime punishable under RA 9851 (Sec.17, Chap.VII) if another court or international tribunal is already conducting the investigation or undertaking the prosecution of such crime. Instead, the authorities may surrender or extradite suspected or accused persons in the Philippines to the appropriate international court, if any, or to another State pursuant to the applicable extradition laws and treaties.

While still in the peak of power and influence, Digong ridiculed the ICC, assuring the public he would slap those who would come to arrest him.

The ICC did come and cuff him. He suddenly turned mute and could not even yap.

Be careful what you wish for.