TURNING POINT: The Noose Tightens

Ramil Madriaga, whose affidavit alleges he handled funds from POGO and drugs for the election campaign of VP Sara Duterte, is ready to appear before authorities if summoned, his lawyer, Atty. Raymund Palad, confirmed recently.

The House Secretary General has received a third impeachment complaint against VP Sara Duterte that already includes the testimony of Madriaga. This is in addition to her threat to kill the first family and the Speaker of the House, and her anomalous use of her confidential fund as DepEd Secretary.

The next step is to transmit the complaint to the House Justice Committee for investigation.

The Committee will determine that the complaint is sufficient in substance and form. If it is, it is

forwarded to the House plenary for final action. If the plenary confirms the action, the Committee will write the Article of Impeachment. A prosecution panel is thereupon constituted. The Article of Impeachment is submitted to the Senate as a court to try the case.

The findings of the Ombudsman on a parallel investigation of the P612-million plunder and malversation complaint against VP Duterte may become part of the Article of Impeachment.

It comes to light that Sara is the originator of ghost phenomena in government corruption scandals, with her ghost beneficiaries of the confidential fund – Grace Piattos and Kokoy Villamin.

It almost looks is a tight and close case. The incoming trial in the Senate may finally lead to the opening of VP Sara’s bank account and possibly that of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, as a consequence of Madriaga’s disclosure.

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes will have his day. If found guilty, VP Duterte will be removed from office and perpetually disqualified from holding public office. And if found guilty of plunder, she will be sentenced to life. This finally ends the Duterte impunity.

The Ombudsman can investigate – but not prosecute – the P612-million plunder and malversation complaints against VP Sara Duterte. The ombudsman can indict her 14 co-accused soonest. The Sandiganbayan can try them without VP Sara.

Plunder and malversation are non-bailable crimes and fetch life terms. VP Sara and the 14 were also charged with bribery, graft and corruption on Dec. 12, 2025.

VP Sara can only be removed by impeachment. Any ombudsman investigation can buttress evidence in case she is impeached anew and tried after Feb. 5, 2026.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)