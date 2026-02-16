The evolving democratic culture of the Cagayan de Oro Press Club

The annual elections of officers of the Cagayan de Oro Press Club have taken on a new character in the past three years. What used to be a familiar routine has gradually transformed through decisive board actions and bold policies introduced by successive elections committees.

One significant reform began with a policy introduced by Board Member Allan Mediante. Under what many informally called the “Mediante Law,” candidates were prohibited from summoning members to tapok-tapok after filing their certificates of candidacy. In earlier years, it had been customary for groups of candidates to invite members to dinners and informal meetups in the days leading to the election, traditionally held every second Saturday of February. I personally experienced this culture during my years as a club officer under Presidents Vicente Jaudian, Bobby Goking, and Fr. Elmer Abacahin. But in recent elections, those dinner invitations and campaign gatherings quietly disappeared—a subtle yet meaningful shift in practice.

Two years ago, another important ruling came from the elections committee chaired by Past President Herbie Gomez: the strict prohibition against taking photographs of ballots. The emphasis was clear—the sanctity of the ballot must be upheld.

Then last Saturday, the elections committee headed by Past President Ed Montalvan implemented yet another firm rule: candidates’ names would be called twice, and those not present on the second call would be declared disqualified. The announcement caught many members by surprise. No one stood to formally appeal the ruling to the general assembly. When three candidates were absent during the final call, they were immediately declared disqualified, their names erased from the official list, and votes for them ruled invalid. Although murmurs and small group discussions followed, no formal challenge was immediately raised on the floor.

In my nearly thirty years as a member of the Cagayan de Oro Press Club, I have observed that each annual assembly carries its own dynamics—sometimes calm, sometimes intense, but always reflective of an organization grappling with its own democratic processes. These recent developments, though not without tension, signal something important: rules are being clarified, procedures enforced, and standards strengthened.

To me, this is not a sign of division but of democratic maturity. Democracy is not always comfortable. It requires clear rules, principled enforcement, and members willing to engage openly when disagreements arise. The evolving culture of our elections may well be a healthy step toward greater transparency, fairness, and institutional integrity.

And that, I believe, is a good sign for the club. Mabuhay ang COPC!

(Raul G. Moldez, PhD is the Assistant Secretary of Cagayan de Oro City. He is also a member of the Cagayan de Oro Press Club.)