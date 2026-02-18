MIND DA NEWS: Sara: Off and running

MindaNews / 18 February – Predictions said this Year of the Horse will see things happen so fast. Hold on to your wallets, inflation will take away our sweldos fast and furious.

Things are really happening fast. Like on Wednesday, a day after Lunar New Year, Vice President Sara Duterte announced ahead of other contenders, that she is running for president of the Philippines in 2028.

She made this announcement on Ash Wednesday. A better reason to reflect: Blessing ba ni o bulabog?

Sara is this week’s headline: VP Sara to run for president in 2028.

For better context, the headline should be this one: VP Sara, who ran away from impeachment, now runs for president.

She made that announcement wearing black. ITIM ang balak nito. ITIM could make a good name for her party: Inday TInakbohan ang Impeachment. Or Inday Trusts Imperialist Mainland.

Speaking of Mainland, if you saw Davao City’s Lunar New Year celebration last February 17, the Chinese Consul General was the city’s guest of honor. Syempre, because Bucana Bridge was brought to you by China’s Official Development Aid. Walay labot si BBM.

VP Sara’s brother Mayor Baste Duterte went to the extent of bashing the national government for quarreling with China, saying this is “behavior that is unfriendly towards a loving neighbor.”

What this means is: ang magpatibok sa puso ng mga Duterte ay pera pera lang, este, ayuda mula China.

So, the mantra in Davao now is: Duterte made Davao, but everything else is made in China.

Kulang na lang ang tulay sa Bucana isumpay na lang sa China aron legit probinsya na ta. Mindanao republic this is not, but Mindanao province.

But going back to VP Sara, why is she announcing ahead that she is running?

In her words she said:

“I fear that one day, we will get used to what is wrong, so much that we lose hope.”

Sinabi iyan ni VP Sara, who thinks confidential funds disbursed to Mary Grace Piattos, Chippy Mc Donald, and giving envelopes to DepEd staff is not wrong.

“And above all, I fear that one day we will no longer have a Philippines to bestow to our children.”

That comes from VP Sara, whose accomplishment as former secretary of education is a backlog of 160,000 classrooms, utilized only 11% of funds intended to print textbooks, and P12.3 billion in questionable transactions, according to COA reports.

So, this is Sara Duterte, who ran away with billions of people’s money accomplishing nothing, and wants to be our president in 2028.



She thinks she is a dark horse on the Year of the Horse, pero remember, gi-baboy niya ang kwarta sa bayan.

(Mind da News is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers.)