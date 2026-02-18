EMERGENCE: Women in command: from breaking ceilings to dismantling chains

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 18 February) — The appointment of Lt. Col. Jovily Carmel Cabading as the first female Infantry Battalion Commander in the Philippines (60th IB in Asuncion, Davao del Norte) in February 2023 and her completion of her tour of duty in 2026, is, indeed, a milestone. It challenges the entrenched belief that military leadership is a male preserve and demonstrates that women can thrive in spaces defined by discipline and authority. Yet, while this achievement is symbolic, it also raises a deeper question: is inclusion within existing hierarchies enough, or must we confront and dismantle the structures that keep both women and the oppressed in chains?

Colonial Resistance: Gabriela Silang In the 18th century

Gabriela Silang emerged as a revolutionary leader after the assassination of her husband Diego Silang. She took command of the Ilocano revolt against Spanish colonial rule, leading armed resistance and becoming a symbol of defiance. Known as the “Joan of Arc of Ilocandia,” Gabriela’s leadership was not about representation within colonial structures but about their destruction. Her courage set the precedent for women’s active participation in struggles for liberation, proving that women could stand at the forefront of armed resistance.

Revolutionary Wars: Teresa Magbanua During the Philippine Revolution and the Philippine–American War

Teresa Magbanua—the “Visayan Joan of Arc”—stood out as the only woman to lead troops in battle. Skilled in horseback riding and marksmanship, she commanded forces in Iloilo and Capiz, earning respect from both her soldiers and enemies.

Magbanua’s leadership shattered expectations of women’s roles, proving that they could fight directly on the battlefield and embody martial resolve in the fight for independence. Her story reminds us that women’s revolutionary contributions were not confined to symbolic gestures but were central to the struggle itself.

Indigenous Resistance: Bai Bibyaon Ligkaya Bigkay

In contemporary times, Bai Bibyaon Ligkaya Bigkay, the first and only female chieftain of the Manobo people in Talaingod, Davao del Norte, has carried forward this revolutionary tradition. She has led her community in resisting logging, mining, and militarization, defending ancestral lands and cultural survival. Bibyaon’s leadership is rooted in indigenous values and collective resistance, standing against both corporate exploitation and state violence. Her example shows that revolutionary leadership is not confined to history—it is alive in the struggles of marginalized communities today.

Modern Activism: Continuity of Resistance

The spirit of Gabriela, Teresa, and Bibyaon lives on in modern movements. The Gabriela Women’s Party, named after Gabriela Silang, continues to fight for women’s rights, labor rights, and resistance against militarization. Indigenous women leaders across Mindanao defend ancestral lands against extractive industries, echoing Bibyaon’s struggle. Filipina labor and migrant rights advocates fight for dignity and justice in workplaces, carrying forward the revolutionary tradition of defending the oppressed.

These movements remind us that women’s leadership is not about symbolic inclusion but about challenging and transforming oppressive systems.

Toward Structural Transformation

True progress will not be measured by how many women rise to command within existing frameworks, but by whether their leadership helps dismantle the systems that exploit both women and the marginalized. Breaking ceilings is symbolic; dismantling oppressive structures is revolutionary.

Conclusion

From Gabriela Silang to Teresa Magbanua, from Bai Bibyaon Ligkaya Bigkay to modern activists, Filipino women have always proven their capacity to lead revolutions. Their courage and leadership show that inclusion is not enough. What we need are strong women who rise not only to break barriers but to dismantle the chains of oppression, transforming leadership into a force for justice and liberation.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Dr. Jean A. Lindo is an anaesthesiologist. She chairs Gabriela Southern Mindanao and is Secretary General for Mindanao of the Gabriela Women’s Party. She teaches Community Medicine at the Davao Medical School Foundation, Inc.)