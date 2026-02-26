COMMENTARY: Stop Calling It Voter Intimidation

MindaNews / 26 February – Every election season in the Bangsamoro, the same reports emerge. Datus negotiating bloc votes. Liberation groups directing their constituencies. Whole communities arriving at the polls having already decided together. COMELEC and international observers note the violations. The language is always the same: voter intimidation, undue influence, compromised secrecy of the ballot.

The reports are accurate. The framing is wrong.

What they are describing is not a pathology. It is the Bangsamoro’s political architecture operating exactly as it was built—just through channels that our electoral system refuses to recognize.

Two kinds of authority, one voting booth

In the Bangsamoro, political agency has never been purely individual. It operates through at least two layers of collective authority that exist long before anyone enters a polling precinct.

The first is traditional authority. When a datu takes a political position, it is rarely a unilateral decision. It follows dialogue within the clan—consultation among elders, negotiation with allied families, calculation of what serves the group’s survival and bargaining power in a political system that rewards consolidation. The community aligns not simply out of fear, but because fragmenting the clan vote has real costs in a world where protection, land, and resources are still negotiated collectively.

The second is revolutionary authority. The MILF and the MNLF are not external political parties that showed up to tell communities how to vote. For their constituencies, these organizations are the organized expression of the Bangsamoro’s own aspirations for self-determination—built through decades of shared sacrifice, displacement, and struggle. When the movement takes a position, it carries a moral weight that goes beyond instruction. It is a community speaking to itself through the institution it created.

Force both of these underground by insisting on the secrecy of the individual ballot, and you do not eliminate their influence. You make them less visible, less accountable, and more easily captured by whoever holds the most leverage—whether that is a genuine community leader or a warlord wearing a leader’s clothes.

Rido by another name

Here is the deeper problem. Competitive elections, as currently designed, map political conflict directly onto clan and group identity with no mediating structure. They create winners and losers in a society where those distinctions have historically triggered rido—clan feuding that does not stay in the ballot box.

Add to this that the liberation movement is not one bloc. The MILF and MNLF have never been unified, and the factions within each carry different political interests and territorial loyalties. When multiple collective authorities send competing signals to overlapping constituencies, the individual voter is not exercising free choice. They are caught in the crossfire of communal obligations, with no institutional mechanism to resolve the tension before it becomes a body count.

We know this pattern. It repeats every election cycle. And every cycle, we design the next election as if we don’t.

The honest middle ground

None of this is an argument for simply accepting how things are. Datus can and do silence women, youth, and lower-status community members in the name of consensus. Liberation group endorsements can cross from moral authority into coercion when backed by armed capacity. Tradition is always vulnerable to capture by those who currently wield it.

But let us be equally honest about the alternative. Isolated individual voters in the Bangsamoro are subject to the same pressures—through land dependency, economic leverage, and the threat of social exclusion—just through channels that our reports do not flag as “voter intimidation” because they are less visible.

Three things worth trying

Rather than another round of the same argument, here are three concrete proposals worth debating.

Regulate bloc voting instead of criminalizing it. Legally recognize collective political deliberation as a valid form of democratic participation—on the condition that the process is open, documented, and inclusive of women and youth. When you formalize it, you can hold it accountable. Coercion then becomes illegal not because the community voted together, but because the internal deliberation excluded its own members.

Give liberation groups formal constituency status. The MILF and MNLF exercise real political authority over real constituencies. Bringing that authority into a formal, accountable framework—as constituency organizations with rights and responsibilities—is less dangerous than leaving it informal and opaque. Former armed groups in other post-conflict settings have been given structured political roles as part of peace architecture. There is precedent. There is a logic.

Build a Bangsamoro Electoral Council with teeth. COMELEC was not designed for the Bangsamoro’s political sociology. A Bangsamoro-specific electoral oversight body—with datu representatives, liberation movement members, and career election officials—could adapt procedures to local conditions, mediate disputes before they turn violent, and validate community deliberation processes. Not a replacement for COMELEC. A translation layer.

None of these proposals are comfortable. All of them will face opposition from Manila and from those who believe any accommodation of collective authority concedes too much to warlordism. Those objections deserve serious debate.

But the question we keep avoiding is this: if our electoral model provides no legitimate channel for collective political agency in a communitarian society, why are we surprised when that agency routes itself through channels we cannot see or regulate?

The individual secret ballot is a tool, not a commandment. The Bangsamoro deserves a democratic system built for the society it actually is—not the one our electoral templates assumed it would be.

The author has worked in peace and conflict in the Bangsamoro for over two decades.