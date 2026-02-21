91,000 displaced in Bislig floods

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 21 February) — A total of 23,651 families or 91,087 individuals have been displaced due to flooding caused by continuous heavy rains brought by a shear line in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur.

Philippine Coast Guard personnel and rescuers from different agencies help flood victims in Barangay Tabon, Bislig City. Photo courtesy: City Government of Bislig Facebook page

According to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), of the total displaced population, 1,251 families or 4,214 persons are currently staying inside 14 evacuation centers, while the remaining families are temporarily sheltered with relatives or in other safe areas outside formal evacuation facilities.

Initial CDRRMO data as of 5 p.m. Saturday, 22 out of 24 barangays in the city have been affected. These are Bucto, Burboanan, Caguyao, Coleto, Comawas, Labisma, Lawigan, Mangagoy, Mone, Pamanlinan, Pamaypayan, Poblacion, San Antonio, San Fernando, San Isidro, San Jose, San Roque, San Vicente, Santa Cruz, Sibaroy, Tabon, and Tumanan.

Activated evacuation centers include schools, gymnasiums, barangay halls, churches, and health centers across affected communities.

CDRRMO officer Jessril A. Oval said the city government has deployed four rapid damage and needs assessment (RDANA) teams to validate and assess the extent of damage following the orange to red rainfall warning issued by the PAGASA weather bureau.

The RDANA teams, composed of personnel from the CDRRMO, City Social Welfare and Development Office, City Health Office, City Engineer’s Office, City Agriculture Office, City Environment and Natural Resources Office, and City Local Government Operations Office are conducting validation surveys, coordination meetings and consultations with barangay local government units to ensure accurate data gathering and identify priority interventions.

“Validation is ongoing as we assess the situation across all affected barangays,” Oval said.

As of 12 noon on Friday, flooding was reported in Mangagoy, Tabon, Comawas, San Roque, and Tumanan; rising river water levels were monitored in Pamanlinan, San Fernando, Poblacion and Pamaypayan; and a landslide incident was recorded in San Antonio.

Initial reports also recorded one partially damaged house in Barangay Comawas. No injuries, missing persons, or fatalities have been reported as of posting.

The city government of Bislig clarified that suspension of classes from kindergarten to college, as well as work in local government offices, remains in effect until an official notice lifting the suspension is issued.

Clearing operation in a landslide area in Bsilig City. Photo courtesy of Bislig CDRRMO

Emergency response measures remain active, including pre-emptive evacuation, relief distribution, medical deployment and continuous monitoring of weather advisories. Medical teams from the City Health Office – Tabon Health Zone are stationed at evacuation centers, including Plaza Central Elementary School, Olayvar Elementary School, and Requina Elementary School. Free doxycycline capsules are being distributed to residents exposed to floodwaters to prevent leptospirosis.

According to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Caraga, as of 8 p.m. on Friday, the road in Barangay San Jose, Bislig City was passable but only one lane due to a road slip. Earlier, as of 4 p.m. of the same day, the road at Km 15, Barangay San Jose had been restored to two-lane access for all types of vehicles. Clearing operations and continuous monitoring are ongoing under the DPWH–Surigao del Sur Second District Engineering Office.

While bus operations at the Bislig City Bus Terminal remain normal, residents and motorists are advised to remain alert and follow official advisories as weather conditions persist. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)