𝐀 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐰𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰

The impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte represent a constitutional reckoning that Mindanao must watch closely. The Supreme Court’s recent rulings in Duterte v. House of Representatives, including its resolution on the motion for reconsideration (ironically filed by the Vice President herself), have established the very constitutional framework now being used to hold her accountable. For Mindanawons who have long lived under Duterte political dominance, understanding this process is essential to grasping how accountability might finally arrive.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑻𝒉𝒓𝒆𝒆 𝑰𝒎𝒑𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒉𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒔 (𝑨𝒍𝒍 𝑭𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝑭𝒆𝒃𝒓𝒖𝒂𝒓𝒚 2026) 𝒗𝒔 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂 𝑫𝒖𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒕𝒆

1. First Complaint (February 2, 2026)

Filed by members of the Makabayan coalition and allied groups and endorsed by Makabayan legislators, alleging that the Vice President betrayed public trust by ordering subordinates to prepare implausible accomplishment reports supported by fabricated liquidation reports and falsified documents for submission to the Commission on Audit to support the use of confidential funds. The complaint also addresses her dereliction of official duty and willful refusal to recognize congressional oversight during budget deliberations.

2. Second Complaint (February 2, 2026)

Filed by progressive and civil society leaders including Father Flavie Villanueva and Tindig Pilipinas convenors, endorsed by Akbayan representatives and Mamayang Liberal Rep. Leila De Lima. These are the same groups who filed complaints in 2024. The complaint similarly focuses on the alleged misuse of confidential funds and includes allegations about the assassination threat against President Marcos.

3. Third Complaint (Filed today, February 9, 2026)

Filed by clergy members, pastors, nuns, and lawyers led by Integrated Bar of the Philippines members with legal counsel Amando Ligutan. This 98-page complaint accuses Duterte of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, bribery, and other high crimes. The specific allegations include the misuse of P612.5 million in confidential funds, bribery of education officials, the assassination threat against President Marcos and his family, and unexplained wealth. The complainants emphasized this is a “moral concern” and asked whether the vice president should get a “free pass just because she has a famous family name.” The complaint is endorsed alao by Leila de Lima of the Mamamayang Liberal Party-list.

All three complaints were filed after the Supreme Court clarified that the one-year bar rule had lapsed on January 15, 2026, allowing new impeachment complaints to be filed. Under House rules, these three complaints must be included in the House Order of Business within 10 session days, or until February 23.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

𝙏𝙬𝙤 𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙄𝙢𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩

The Constitution provides two distinct modes for initiating impeachment, both now available for the Duterte case.

The first mode, under Article XI, Section 3(2), allows any House member to file a verified impeachment complaint, or allows any citizen to file one if endorsed by a member. This complaint must be included in the Order of Business within 10 session days and referred to the Committee on Justice within three session days thereafter. The Committee conducts hearings, evaluates whether the complaint is sufficient in form and substance, and submits a report within 60 session days. The House then votes, requiring at least one-third of all members to approve the Articles of Impeachment.

The second mode, under Article XI, Section 3(4), is more direct. If at least one-third of all House members file and verify a complaint, it immediately constitutes the Articles of Impeachment, and the Senate trial proceeds forthwith. No committee hearing is required.

For the Duterte impeachment, multiple complaints have been filed through the first mode. The Supreme Court has clarified that the House has discretion to choose which mode to pursue or to consolidate multiple complaints. This discretion, however, cannot be used to manipulate constitutional timelines or evade accountability through the one-year bar.

𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙎𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝘿𝙖𝙮?

The House initially tried to stretch constitutional deadlines by defining a “session day” as any period from call to order until adjournment, regardless of duration. A single session day could theoretically span multiple calendar days: a convenient fiction for those seeking to delay accountability.

But the Supreme Court rejected this manipulation. For impeachment proceedings, a session day means a calendar day on which the House holds a session. This interpretation, the Court explained, “aligns with the primordial value of accountability of impeachable public officials and therefore that impeachment proceedings should be accorded the weight and priority that it is due.”

This prevents the House from extending constitutional deadlines indefinitely through creative scheduling. If the House holds sessions on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, then skips Thursday and Friday, those three days count as three session days for impeachment purposes, not one. For those of us in Mindanao who have watched political dynasties evade accountability through procedural gamesmanship, this ruling matters.

𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝘿𝙤𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙊𝙣𝙚-𝙔𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝘽𝙖𝙧 𝙏𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙜𝙚𝙧?

Article XI, Section 3(5) states: “No impeachment proceedings shall be initiated against the same official more than once within a period of one year.” Understanding when the clock starts is crucial for the Duterte impeachment.

For complaints filed through the first mode, the Supreme Court now holds that a complaint is deemed initiated when: (a) it is referred to the Committee on Justice; (b) it is properly verified and endorsed by a House member but is not put in the Order of Business or referred to the proper committee within the constitutional periods; or (c) it is properly verified and endorsed or referred to the proper committee but has not been acted upon by the House upon its adjournment sine die.

For the second mode, a complaint is deemed initiated upon valid endorsement by at least one-third of all House members. A valid endorsement includes proper verification from all endorsing members that they have seen the evidence supporting the allegations.

The one-year period runs from when the complaint is initiated, not from when it is dismissed or archived. This prevents the House from freezing complaints to manipulate the one-year bar: another potential escape route now closed.

In its resolution on the motion for reconsideration, the Supreme Court further emphasized that this interpretation serves the constitutional objective of ensuring accountability. The Vice President sought to narrow the definition of when complaints are “initiated,” but the Court stood firm. The framework established in the original decision, and reaffirmed in the resolution, prevents manipulation of the one-year bar through strategic inaction.

Not every filed complaint triggers the one-year bar, and this matters for understanding which complaints against Duterte have legal effect.

The Supreme Court distinguished between legitimate complaints and sham complaints. Sham complaints are those that are not properly verified, not properly endorsed within a reasonable period, or otherwise fail to meet basic formal requirements. These may be dismissed immediately without triggering the one-year bar.

The House retains discretion to determine whether a complaint is sufficient in form and substance. However, once a complaint is properly filed, endorsed, and meets formal requirements, the constitutional clock starts ticking. The House cannot indefinitely delay action to avoid accountability.

The resolution on the motion for reconsideration clarified that this distinction serves an important purpose: preventing frivolous complaints from blocking legitimate ones while ensuring that legitimate complaints receive timely consideration.

For the Sara Duterte impeachment, this means properly filed complaints with substantial evidence cannot be dismissed as “sham” simply because they are politically inconvenient.

𝘿𝙪𝙚 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙘𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝘼𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙉𝙤𝙩 𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙎𝙝𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙

Perhaps the most significant ruling from Duterte (and one the Vice President may now regret securing) is that due process applies to the entire impeachment process, not just the Senate trial.

“The impeachment process is primarily a legal, political, and constitutional procedure. It is not a purely political proceeding,” the Court held. However, due process in impeachment is sui generis: unique to the proceeding’s nature. It does not provide the extensive protections that would allow the accused to derail accountability.

For complaints under the second mode (filed by at least one-third of House members), due process requires:

First, that draft Articles of Impeachment be accompanied by evidence when circulated to members considering endorsement.

Second, that the evidence meet the House’s quantum of proof to establish the charges.

Third, that during the plenary endorsement, the evidence be available to all House members.

Fourth, that the respondent’s opportunity to be fully heard on the entire Articles of Impeachment and supporting evidence shall be during the Senate trial.

Fifth, that any charge be based on impeachable acts committed in relation to office and during the current term.

In the resolution on the motion for reconsideration, the Supreme Court rejected attempts to expand due process requirements beyond what the Constitution demands. The Vice President argued for more extensive procedural protections at the House level, but the Court reaffirmed that the primary venue for the respondent to be heard is the Senate trial. This ensures fairness while preventing due process from becoming a tool for indefinite delay.

For Mindanawons, this means Sara Duterte will have her day in court, but she cannot use due process claims to escape accountability before the Senate trial even begins.

The House Rules on Impeachment state that all impeachment complaints shall be referred to the Committee on Justice. But the Constitution says second-mode complaints “shall constitute the Articles of Impeachment” with trial proceeding “forthwith.”

The Supreme Court resolved this apparent conflict. For second-mode complaints, referral to committee is optional, not mandatory. If the House chooses to refer such a complaint to committee, it is only for limited purposes: to verify endorsements, confirm that evidence exists and has been provided to endorsing members, and to consolidate multiple complaints if necessary.

The committee does not conduct substantive hearings on second-mode complaints as it would for first-mode complaints. The second mode exists precisely to allow immediate impeachment when one-third of the House supports it. If sufficient House members are prepared to impeach Sara Duterte on the basis of available evidence, the path to Senate trial can be swift.

The resolution on the motion for reconsideration reinforced this interpretation, rejecting arguments that would have made committee referral mandatory for all complaints regardless of mode. The Court emphasized that the Constitution’s text is clear: when one-third of the House endorses a complaint, it immediately becomes the Articles of Impeachment.

𝙅𝙪𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙍𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙚𝙬 𝙞𝙨 𝘼𝙫𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚

Finally, Duterte establishes that impeachment proceedings are subject to judicial review when constitutional violations are alleged: a principle that applies equally whether the review favors or disfavors the Vice President.

“Given the nature of the offices and institutions subject to impeachment, the effect of impeachment on the independence of constitutional departments and organs, and its status as a constitutional process,” the Court held, “constitutional issues involving impeachment proceedings may, in proper cases, be subject to judicial review.”

The Court does not determine who should be impeached or whether impeachable offenses occurred. It only has the duty to construe the process and its constitutional limitations. When the House or Senate violates constitutional requirements in conducting impeachment, the Supreme Court can intervene.

In its resolution on the motion for reconsideration, the Court further clarified the scope of judicial review in impeachment cases. While the Court will not interfere with Congress’s political judgment about whether grounds for impeachment exist, it will enforce constitutional requirements regarding process and procedure. This strikes a balance between respecting separation of powers and ensuring constitutional compliance.

𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙈𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙤

For decades, Mindanawons have lived under Duterte political control in Davao and, through the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte and the vice presidency of Sara Duterte, across the nation. We have witnessed governance marked by violence, impunity, and the centralization of power. The confidential funds controversy, alleged misuse of public resources, and the Vice President’s own threatening statements against the President represent not just personal misconduct but a pattern of authoritarian behavior we know too well.

The Supreme Court has now established a constitutional framework that makes accountability possible. The rules Sara Duterte herself sought to clarify through litigation (and sought to modify through her motion for reconsideration) now provide the roadmap for her potential removal from office.

The irony is not lost on those of us who have watched the Dutertes manipulate legal processes while claiming to stand above the law.

This impeachment is not merely a Manila political drama. It concerns whether constitutional democracy can hold powerful political families accountable, whether Mindanao’s experience of authoritarian governance will be validated or dismissed, and whether the rule of law means anything when those who have long evaded it finally face judgment.

The complaints against Sara Duterte are properly filed and meet constitutional requirements. The evidence of potential impeachable offenses (culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes) is substantial and documented. The House has the numbers and, increasingly, the political will to move forward.

The constitutional framework is clear, now doubly reinforced by both the original decision and the resolution on the motion for reconsideration. The timelines are mandatory. Due process will be provided, but it cannot become a tool for indefinite delay. And if constitutional violations occur in either direction, judicial review remains available.

This framework serves democratic accountability by ensuring that when impeachment occurs, it carries legitimacy because constitutional procedures were followed. For Mindanawons who have waited long for accountability from the Duterte political dynasty, this is not an obstacle. It is the foundation of legitimate accountability in a constitutional democracy.

The question now is not whether Sara Duterte can be impeached and convicted. The question is whether our constitutional institutions have the courage to follow through. Mindanao is watching. The nation is watching. And the Constitution, properly understood and applied, provides the way forward.

(Antonio “Tony” La Viña of Cagayan de Oro City is former Dean of the Ateneo School of Government. He teaches Constitutional law in Law schools in Manila and Mindanao.)