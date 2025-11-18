TYBOX: IC_

for the past weeks letters I and C kept popping in the headlines
ICI has kept its investigation of corrupt officials away from the public
an ICC arrest forced a senator to hide under the rock as he prayed for the Holy Spirit
a 101-year old politician was confined to the ICU, keeping people guessing if this was another meme
the two-million strong INC staged a three-day rally for transparency
but the news ends with ITM. Ibulgar Tanan ni Imee Marcos
***
our politics is Pinoy soap opera with scandals Cristy Fermin and its Facebook clones can salivate
the dysfunction of dynasties, or currently siblings squabbling
today the once maiden in malacañang detonates a bombshell of a drugged out brother
on a rally that called for transparency. crystal
over fifty years ago a campaign rally was bombed, its candidates won sympathy votes
but her bombshell on a church rally on monday made everyone packed away
we switch off from our phones and tv
bon iver and taylor swift sing our thoughts, “I think I’ve seen this film before, and I didn’t like the ending”
***
Inday Sara is a Taylor Swift fan, but not all Swifties love Inday
notwithstanding how many loops of Sara dancing to The Fate of Ophelia
Swifties would rather hear her sing “it’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me”
***
this drama started
with a Discaya who morphed into Michael V
a dapper Dizon turned into disheveled public works investigator
a Chiz who made a discourse about forthwith
a Marcoleta publicly stating his colleague is safe
a Zaldy going virtual with his confession of the wonders of diet and self-exile
a Villar who can’t be “tahimik lang” if he has anything to do with granting flood control projects
and there’s that 51-billion
***
what do you call a congressman who resigned and confessed for delivering bags of money? con-man. bagman. maleta marauder
***
it’s November
Jose Mari Chan and Christmas parties in government is soooo canceled
a family will be going to the Hague for the holidays
pray there will be no humba on the dinner table
or else all hell breaks loose in that park for the third time
***
it’s been nearly ninety days since the flood control scandal broke
rallies have spilled on the streets
rage echoed across the island
Tino and Uwan ravaged Visayas and Luzon
no one is sent to jail
Imee, Inday all want to blame it all on BBM
bangag, buslot na atong bulsa, mygad
breakdown, bastusan, malfunction
they want a drug test, a dna test, an iq test, an eq test
but still no one is thrown to court yet
we need more IC. ice cream or
infinite courage
Tyrone A. Velez is a freelance journalist and writer.