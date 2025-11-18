TYBOX: IC_

for the past weeks letters I and C kept popping in the headlines



ICI has kept its investigation of corrupt officials away from the public

an ICC arrest forced a senator to hide under the rock as he prayed for the Holy Spirit

a 101-year old politician was confined to the ICU, keeping people guessing if this was another meme

the two-million strong INC staged a three-day rally for transparency

but the news ends with ITM. Ibulgar Tanan ni Imee Marcos

***

our politics is Pinoy soap opera with scandals Cristy Fermin and its Facebook clones can salivate

the dysfunction of dynasties, or currently siblings squabbling

today the once maiden in malacañang detonates a bombshell of a drugged out brother

on a rally that called for transparency. crystal

over fifty years ago a campaign rally was bombed, its candidates won sympathy votes

but her bombshell on a church rally on monday made everyone packed away



we switch off from our phones and tv



bon iver and taylor swift sing our thoughts, “I think I’ve seen this film before, and I didn’t like the ending”

***

Inday Sara is a Taylor Swift fan, but not all Swifties love Inday

notwithstanding how many loops of Sara dancing to The Fate of Ophelia

Swifties would rather hear her sing “it’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me”

***

this drama started

with a Discaya who morphed into Michael V

a dapper Dizon turned into disheveled public works investigator

a Chiz who made a discourse about forthwith

a Marcoleta publicly stating his colleague is safe

a Zaldy going virtual with his confession of the wonders of diet and self-exile

a Villar who can’t be “tahimik lang” if he has anything to do with granting flood control projects

and there’s that 51-billion

***



what do you call a congressman who resigned and confessed for delivering bags of money? con-man. bagman. maleta marauder

***

it’s November

Jose Mari Chan and Christmas parties in government is soooo canceled

a family will be going to the Hague for the holidays

pray there will be no humba on the dinner table

or else all hell breaks loose in that park for the third time



***

it’s been nearly ninety days since the flood control scandal broke

rallies have spilled on the streets

rage echoed across the island

Tino and Uwan ravaged Visayas and Luzon

no one is sent to jail

Imee, Inday all want to blame it all on BBM

bangag, buslot na atong bulsa, mygad

breakdown, bastusan, malfunction

they want a drug test, a dna test, an iq test, an eq test

but still no one is thrown to court yet

we need more IC. ice cream or

infinite courage

( MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Tyrone A. Velez is a freelance journalist and writer.)