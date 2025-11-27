TURNING POINT: The Desperados

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 27 November) — Imee, in calling her brother PBBM and the first family drug addicts, behaves as if she is actually the drug addict who has lost her marbles, so unbecoming of a senator of the Republic.

She argued that with a mind addled by substance, PBBM has lost the competence and capacity to serve as president, and should resign to save the country from catastrophe.

She showed no evidence, however, to back up her allegations. She simply wants her brother out and replaced by VP Sara Duterte.

Her meltdown showed how desperate the Digong Duterte Supporters (DDS) are to grab the helm of power by any possible means — lies, deception, and conspiracy theories.

But why is Imee so enamored with the Duterte family to the point of breaking ties with the Marcoses and conducting herself like a Duterte sibling?

Imee was the apple of the eye of Marcos Sr. Yet, Bongbong is now the one calling the shots.

Is it her envy of Bongbong that propels her to favor Sara over her brother?

What does she has in common with that family she wants to belong or be identified with?

The Dutertes are known for killing their perceived enemies. Former police officer Arturo Lascañas, the Davao Death Squad-confessed hitman, one of the witnesses against FPRRD in the International Criminal Court, claimed that Sara was the “pasimuno,” the chief operator of Davao Death Squad, responsible for the disappearance, torture and murder of people that displeased her. Sara is a co-accused with her father at the ICC and could be arrested anytime.

Imee, on the other hand, is no stranger to torture and murder.

Imee Marcos Manotoc, who was charged for the torture and killing of Archimedes Trajano, was convicted by a court in Hawaii but wasn’t jailed for reasons of technicality — the murder did not happen in US territory.

In the hearing, Imee shocked the US jurists when she arrogantly said, “Yes, Trajano was tortured and killed, but it’s none of your business!”

Archimedes Trajano was the student leader of Mapua who irked Imee when commenting about the moral ascendancy of her chairmanship of the national kabataang barangay as the daughter of then dictator, President Marcos. He was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered by Imee’s Philippine Constabulary bodyguards.

Indeed, birds of the same feathers flock together.

Now the duo is pushing PBBM out of Malacañang Palace by whatever means they can concoct.

The advances in information and communication technology, however, make people more informed and discerning than before. They know who actually committed the grievous crimes.

The desperate moves of the duo won’t bear the desired fruits and may even boomerang on them.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)