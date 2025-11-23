REMEMBERING:  Papang, on this 16th year … we are still fighting for you

Every November 23 reminds me of the day my father never came home. While other families received the painful dignity of laying their loved ones to rest, we never even had that chance. We did not find his body. We did not hold a funeral. We did not have a grave to visit.

All we have are memories… and the truth that my father was there among the victims is a truth that has waited sixteen years to be fully recognized.

For sixteen years, our family has carried an invisible grief — one that is made heavier by the fact that my father’s name still waits to be acknowledged in full as a victim of this brutal massacre. And yet, despite the pain, we continue to stand because we know he deserves to be remembered, honored, and recognized.

My father was a photojournalist.

But to me, he was simply Papang.

He who believed that truth mattered — even when truth was dangerous.

He went out that day to do his job, not knowing it would cost him everything.

Sixteen years later, we still fight for him.

Sixteen years later, we still hope for his recognition.

Sixteen years later, we still pray that justice will finally include his name—

the 58th victim.

To our supporters, families of the other victims, journalists, and every Filipino who refuses to forget: Thank you for standing with us. Your solidarity keeps our father’s memory alive.

And from the bottom of my heart, I want to express our deepest gratitude to CenterLaw Philippines. You have carried us through the darkest years. You have given us a voice when ours was breaking.

Reynaldo Momay, photographer at Midland Courier in Tacurong City, the 58th victim in the Ampatuan Massacre. Photo courtesy of Reynard Momay Castillo.

You have reminded us that justice—no matter how delayed—must still be pursued.

Thank you for fighting for my father as if he was your own.

Today, on the 16th year of the Maguindanao Massacre, I speak not only for myself, but for every child, every parent, every family who lost someone that day.

Let us continue to demand justice.

Let us continue to speak their names.And let us continue to fight until every victim—including my father, Reynaldo “Bebot” Momay—receives the recognition they deserve.

My father’s story is not finished.

And as long as I am here, as long as my family breathes,

we will keep telling it.

We will keep seeking justice.

We will keep remembering.



Papang, on this 16th year, we honor you.

We miss you!

And we are still fighting for you.



Justice for all 58.

Justice for Reynaldo “Bebot” Mommy