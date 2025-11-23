REFLECTIONS:  Though I live behind bars today, I am no longer imprisoned by regret



(“Boy” is a person deprived of liberty currently at the Koronadal City District Jail. This piece was done when the Timog Literary Circle visited the PDLs for its PDL Sulat Project, to provide them a platform to write their stories. Their essays and poems will be published into a zine to be officially launched and sold on November 29, 2025 at Notre Dame of Marbel University during the SOX Zine Fest 2025. Proceeds of the sales will go back to the PDL writers)

KORONADAL CITY DISTRICT JAIL (MindaNews / 23 Nov) — My name is Boy, and I am currently a Person Deprived of Liberty (PDL) at the Koronadal City District Jail under the supervision of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP). My story is one of transformation, faith, and new beginnings – a journey that proves that even in the darkest seasons of life, the light of hope can still shine through.



On November 23, 2024, I was apprehended for violating Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) Sections 5 and 11. That day changed everything. At first, I believed it marked the end of my life as I knew it – but in truth, it became the beginning of my transformation. Behind these walls, I found not only discipline and reflection but also a deeper sense of purpose.

Life inside BJMP has become a place of learning, growth, and renewal. It has molded me to become a better, stronger, and more responsible person. I made the decision to use my time here wisely – to develop myself, to serve others, and to rebuild what was once broken.



I am honored to serve as a Trustee, a role that has taught me leadership, humility, and accountability. Through this responsibility, I have learned that true freedom begins within — when a person chooses integrity and service over regret.



I also discovered my passion as a polymer clay artist, which has become both my livelihood and my creative outlet. This craft taught me patience, precision, and the joy of creating beauty even from simple materials — a reflection of how God can reshape a life that once seemed beyond repair.



As an IT professional, I apply my technical knowledge to assist with tasks inside the facility, proving that no skill is wasted when it is used with purpose. Despite the challenges of confinement, I chose to continue my education and am now enrolled at Green Valley College pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Education has given me confidence and reminded me that learning never stops, even behind bars.



One of the greatest blessings I have received is the opportunity to lead the Interfaith Fellowship, guiding and encouraging my fellow PDLs through faith and unity. Through this ministry, I have witnessed how God’s love and grace can transform even the hardest of hearts. Truly, redemption knows no boundaries.

As I look forward to the day of my release, I carry two missions close to my heart:



1. To focus on my family — to become a responsible father and devoted husband, making up for the time I lost and giving my loved ones the care and love they truly deserve.



2. To establish “Mission After Care” — an advocacy dedicated to helping former PDLs rebuild their lives through faith, livelihood, and community support. My dream is to become a bridge of hope for others, helping them experience the same grace and transformation that changed my life.

I also extend my deepest gratitude to the BJMP, especially the officers and personnel of the Koronadal City District Jail, for their unwavering guidance, compassion, and commitment to their advocacy of safekeeping and development. I am proud to say that I am a living testimony and a product of BJMP’s mission to reform and restore lives.



I share my story not for sympathy, but to inspire and encourage everyone — especially those who may feel lost, broken, or beyond hope. I am living proof that God can turn mistakes into miracles, and that every failure can become a foundation for a new and better life.

Your past does not define you.

Your mistakes do not determine your future.

When you allow God to work in your heart, He can turn your pain into purpose.



Though I live behind bars today, I am no longer imprisoned by regret. I am a renewed man — a learner, a servant, a father, and a dreamer. My faith and my purpose are free. And each day, I choose to live not in sorrow, but in redemption, resilience, and renewed hope.