PEACESCAPES: The Unfinished Symphony: a Southern Mindanao perspective on Democracy and Self-Determination

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 02 November) — In one of my graduate school courses in Development and Security, I was posed a question. As a native of Mindanao and someone deeply acquainted with grassroots struggles, I perceive circumstances through a distinctive perspective shaped by our history and cultural background. The diverse and resilient nature of our region, marked by adversity, prompts me to question the applicability of Western liberal democracy to our future.

In my experience, I have to say that the answer is a nuanced “no”—not in its pure form, at least. While I appreciate the core values of democracy, I’ve seen firsthand how rigidly applying a Western liberal democratic model doesn’t always fit our realities. Our struggles and aspirations are influenced by local dynamics that a one-size-fits-all approach simply overlooks. Good governance, human development, public safety, and national security should stem from an understanding of our distinct context, not merely mimicry of Western ideals.

For generations, Mindanao, especially its Bangsamoro heartland, has grappled with a governance system largely imposed from the outside. The unitary, Western-style democracy, with its centralized power structures and “one-size-fits-all” approach, often failed to acknowledge the distinct cultural, religious, and historical narratives that define us. This disconnect manifested in a persistent cycle of marginalization, underdevelopment, and conflict. How could a system designed elsewhere truly foster good governance when it struggled to understand local needs, or achieve human development when it overlooked indigenous knowledge systems and economic practices? Public safety and national security remained elusive, as resentment festered from policies perceived as insensitive or outright oppressive.

The very concept of “self-determination,” which underpins the creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), emerged precisely from this frustration. It represents a collective aspiration to craft a governance model that is organically responsive to our identity and aspirations. BARMM is not a wholesale rejection of democratic ideals; rather, it is a creative reinterpretation and adaptation. It embodies elements of liberal democracy – scheduled elections, representative bodies, checks and balances – but crucially integrates indigenous and Islamic principles of consultation (Shura), justice, and community-centric decision-making.

This blend, I argue, is our alternative. The BARMM is a living experiment proving that good governance, human development, public safety, and national security can be achieved not despite deviations from a purely Western model, but because of those deviations. When governance is culturally appropriate, when justice systems resonate with local values, and when development initiatives are designed by and for the community, the chances of legitimacy, sustainability, and success dramatically increase. Public safety becomes a shared responsibility, not just an enforcement task, because the community has ownership over the peace process. National security is strengthened when internal grievances are addressed through inclusive political solutions rather than military might.

The alternative, therefore, is not an abandonment of democracy, but a Filipino democracy rooted in self-determination and cultural pluralism. It is a system that understands that true good governance stems from local ownership and accountability, not just from the presence of multi-party elections. It prioritizes human development through policies that respect diverse lifeways and knowledge systems. It ensures public safety by fostering community trust and culturally sensitive justice mechanisms. And it guarantees national security by building genuine solidarity through recognition and empowerment, rather than forced assimilation.

BARMM, in its nascent stages, offers a beacon of hope. It demonstrates that the path to a truly prosperous and secure Philippines lies not in rigid adherence to external models, but in courageously forging our own path, born of our unique history and diverse identities. For us in Southern Mindanao, this is not just a theoretical debate; it is the very foundation upon which we are building our future, striving for peace and progress that has too long eluded us under a different paradigm.

[MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Maudi Maadil (a.k.a Algazelus) is a dedicated advocate for human rights and a humanitarian with over 14 years of experience working on diverse projects and programs focused on peace, security, and stability in Mindanao. He established ProVolve Skills Bridge Inc., and is an alumnus of the 2024 Western Union Foundation Fellowship, supported by the Watson Institute, as well as the Geneva Centre for Security Policy. Email address: algazelusthesis@gmail.com]