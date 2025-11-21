NOMAD VERSES: Parting

Across this table that felt my fears

is where you whispered adieu in tears.

And as I clasped a cup of wine now dry,

your footsteps drowned my futile cry.

My heart is no longer your prison,

nor my kiss to your lips a poison.

We are now strangers again.

I’m left to bow my head in the rain.

Here on this empty street

lingers the bitter scent of regret.

Here, every brick paints your face,

here where we shared that last embrace.

Still I dream the same dreams

even if only the silence screams,

for a love old yet forever new,

like dawn that always comes with dew.

Time moves on but grief will remain

in verses borne of pain,

and songs shall be without refrain

until I hear your footsteps again.

Redmoon

21 November 2025

Redmoon of Bukidnon likes to describe himself as a trying hard poet.