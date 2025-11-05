MARGINALIA: When Meaning Wins

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 5 Nov) — So, it finally happened.

A Muslim. A democratic socialist. A son of Ugandan immigrants. The mayor of New York City.

If this were a movie, it would open with a young man walking through the lively streets of Queens, knocking on doors with a warm smile and handing out flyers that read, “Housing is a human right.”

But this isn’t fiction. This is history being constructed, contested, and finally claimed.

Beneath the numbers, the speeches, and the confetti in Zohran Mamdani’s win lies something deeper: a shift in how people make sense of local politics itself.

Social Constructivism informs us that reality isn’t simply found but made through shared meanings, symbols, and stories. Mamdani didn’t just campaign for policies but built a narrative of belonging. In a city defined by inequality, he offered a grammar of hope.

And he did so in a language ordinary New Yorkers understood. When he spoke about freezing rents, he didn’t sound like a policy wonk reciting numbers. He spoke like a neighbor who knew the sound of eviction notices hitting doors. When he talked about free childcare or buses, he spoke of dignity, not charity. His eloquence wasn’t ornamental but emphatic.

His promises of rent freeze, free childcare, non-profit supermarkets, and free bus rides sound radical only because we have normalized greed as governance. By naming justice as something concrete and doable, he constructed what “possible” looks like in the American political imagination.

At a time when religion is frequently weaponized for fragmentation, Mamdani’s quiet faith, which is inspired by Islam’s stress on ‘adl (justice) and rahmah (compassion), adds another layer to his victory. “Whoever relieves a believer of a burden in this world,” says a hadith, “Allah will relieve him of a burden on the Day of Judgment.”

Free buses, fair wages, and rent freezes. Each of these policies, in essence, is an act of relief. They echo that same Prophetic impulse to ease the hardship of others.

In a world where power often intoxicates, his campaign reminds us that governance, too, can be an act of worship.

Of course, Mamdani’s moral courage did not stop at New York’s borders. He is among the few American politicians to call the Zionist entity’s assault and occupation of Gaza what it is—a genocide—and to declare that if Benjamin Netanyahu ever sets foot in his city, he will face arrest under international law.

That statement alone drew lines between worlds: the world of those who remain silent before injustice and the world of those who dare to name it.

Social constructivists would say he is re-authoring political discourse by turning “neutrality” into moral complicity and transforming “local governance” into global conscience.

The Qur’an reminds us: “O you who believe! Stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses to Allah, even against yourselves or your parents and relatives.” (4:135)

In standing for Gaza, Mamdani stood for something larger than foreign policy. He stood for meaning itself.

It’s telling that billionaires poured more than $40 million into stopping him. The corporate media, the political action committees, and the landlords weren’t just defending their wealth; they were defending their worldview.

Rather than donations, Mamdani’s campaign relied on the devotion of grassroots volunteers who weren’t just “voters to be mobilized” but were storytellers of a new future.

While his opponents flaunted endorsements from political elites that included no less than Donald Trump, Mamdani drew strength from the moral authority of the ordinary. “Our city runs on workers, not wealth,” he told a rally in Harlem, his words met not with polite applause but with chants that rolled through the crowd like thunder.

Even online, his digital presence became an extension of the movement’s soul, where memes carried messages of solidarity, and every smiling selfie with a bus driver or grocery clerk became a counter endorsement more powerful than any billionaire’s check.

Every social order is a story people tell themselves about what is normal, natural, and inevitable. Mamdani’s campaign disrupted that story. He told a different story. A story of abundance, solidarity, and dignity instead of austerity, fear, and charity.

The result? To win not only in the election but more importantly in the battle of meaning.

While watching the live updates from a sub-Saharan nook of Mindanao, I couldn’t help but ask myself about our meaning-making performance of turning autonomy, governance, and history into justice, compassion, and healing.

What meaning are we constructing together?

As the social constructivists, and perhaps even the Qur’an, would whisper, reality follows belief. Meaning precedes power. When woven together, conviction and justice can rewrite the story of an entire city.

[MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Mansoor L. Limba, PhD in International Relations and Shari‘ah Counselor-at-Law (SCL), is a publisher-writer, university professor, vlogger, chess trainer, and translator (from Persian into English and Filipino) with tens of written and translation works to his credit on such subjects as international politics, history, political philosophy, intra-faith and interfaith relations, cultural heritage, Islamic finance, jurisprudence (fiqh), theology (‘ilm al-kalam), Qur’anic sciences and exegesis (tafsir), hadith, ethics, and mysticism. He can be reached at mlimba@diplomats.com and www.youtube.com/@WayfaringWithMansoor, and his books can be purchased at www.elzistyle.com and www.amazon.com/author/mansoorlimba.]