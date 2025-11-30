DEVELOPMENT PERSPECTIVES: Harnessing Foreign Chambers in Mindanao and ASEAN 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 November) — Mindanao occupies a pivotal position within the Brunei–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP–EAGA), positioning it as a prospective regional center for agribusiness, halal products, blue economy sectors, tourism, digital services, and renewable energy. Despite these advantages, the region has thus far not achieved its potential in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) or integrating into regional supply chains.

A notable but underutilized asset is the presence of foreign chambers of commerce — such as the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP), American Chamber (AmCham), Japanese Chamber (JCCIPI), Korean Chamber (KCCP), Australian–New Zealand Chamber (ANZCHAM), among others — with extensive business networks across ASEAN.

Internationally and regionally, foreign chambers have established themselves as key drivers of FDI, facilitators of supply-chain connectivity, and vital partners in advancing industry standards. Mindanao has yet to fully capitalize on this resource, hindered by the lack of a coordinated framework, limited export competitiveness, logistical challenges, and fragmented policy implementation — all factors which impede progress toward maximizing the potential of these chambers for regional growth.

These present the opportunities available, identifies existing gaps, with the appropriate recommended strategic actions to enable foreign chambers to serve as catalysts for regional integration.

The Strategic Value of Foreign Chambers

Foreign chambers throughout ASEAN have consistently contributed to economic advancement by:

Attracting investors via established home-country business connections

Facilitating government–private sector engagement that results in policy enhancements

Linking local enterprises to regional and global value chains

Delivering market intelligence, training, and certification programs to enhance export capabilities

Supporting infrastructure and logistics development

Promoting regional branding and coordinated investment initiatives

In markets such as Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia, foreign chambers function not only as business organizations but also as economic diplomacy entities, serving as intermediaries between governments, investors, and domestic businesses. They are involved at the planning stage and the implementation of a coordinated approach in bringing in investments.

Mindanao stands poised to adopt and benefit from this proven approach.

Missed Opportunities and Why They Persist

1. Lack of coordination: No single Mindanao agency consistently engages foreign chambers; agencies act independently and perceive them in different roles.

2. Chamber role misunderstood: Local governments view chambers mainly as event organizers, overlooking their influence in investment and policy.

3. MSME gaps: Businesses face challenges with product certification, compliance, standards, and supply reliability thereby limiting export promotion.

4. Policy misalignment: Inconsistent policies and slow processes discourage investors and obstruct trade.

5. Logistics issues: High transport costs, poor infrastructure, and discontinued ASEAN routes hinder integration.

6. Leadership changes: Frequent turnover leads to fragmented, short-term efforts.

Opportunities for Mindanao in Regional Value Chains

Foreign chambers can help Mindanao join fast-growing sectors:

Agrifood & Halal products: cacao, coconut, fruits, processed goods, halal exports to Islamic countries such as Malaysia and Brunei and the Middle East

Fisheries & Aquaculture: Mindanao–Sulawesi tuna corridor

Tourism Circuits: Davao–Brunei–Sabah–Sarawak routes

Digital Services: BPOs, fintech, software partnerships with Brunei and Malaysia

Green Energy Investments: solar, hydro, biomass, waste-to-energy

These sectors align with the investment priorities of companies from Europe, Australia, America, Japan, Korea, and ASEAN.

Policy Recommendations

1. Establish a Mindanao–ASEAN Foreign Chambers Integration Council

Set up a lasting coordinating body jointly led by top foreign chambers in Mindanao and MinDA to advance investment promotion, streamline trade, align policies, and develop projects across borders.

2. Formalize cooperation with ASEAN chamber counterparts

Sign official agreements with foreign chambers in Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, and Singapore to foster both resource pooling and market sharing:

Supply chain collaboration

Joint ventures

Broader market opportunities

Technology sharing

Workforce skill-building

3. Start sector-specific pilot programs

Kick off with key industries that promise high returns:

Tuna processing (Gensan–Bitung)

Halal agrifood (Mindanao–Brunei)

Coconut/cacao export groups (Davao–Sabah/Sarawak)

Green energy investments (with ASEAN partners)

4. Boost export competitiveness

Grow chamber-run MSME support for:

Product certification programs

Compliance with halal standards

Improvements in packaging and labeling

Managing export paperwork

Trade digitalization efforts

5. Upgrade logistics and revive ASEAN connections

Partner with foreign chambers to attract investments for:

Enhanced cold storage and supply chains

Upgraded ports

Reopening regional routes like Zamboanga–Sandakan, Gensan–Bitung, and Davao–Brunei

6. Integrate foreign chamber participation into government strategies

Incorporate initiatives led by chambers into:

Local government development agendas

DTI and MinDA yearly plans

Regional Development Council and BIMP–EAGA subcommittee meetings

Networks



Foreign chambers represent a valuable yet underutilized asset for advancing Mindanao’s integration into ASEAN supply chains. With robust networks, substantial influence, and expertise in promoting investments, these organizations have the potential to position Mindanao as a competitive participant within BIMP–EAGA and the broader ASEAN economy, provided their engagement is formally structured and aligned with regional development objectives. Utilizing these networks can boost investment, strengthen MSMEs, align with global standards, and support regional economic diplomacy. Foreign chambers play a key role in maintaining Mindanao’s competitiveness and sustainable growth.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Antonio “Tony” S. Peralta is a business and civic leader who serves as the Honorary Consul of Finland in Mindanao and Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines–Southern Mindanao Business Council. He is also Corporate Secretary of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Mindanao. His background is in banking, finance, and regional development, and he is involved in promoting foreign investment, sustainable growth, and educational links between Europe and Mindanao. He also serves as Vice Chair of the Davao City Media-Citizen Council, participates in development initiatives through ECCP SMBC, and supports projects related to rural development, media engagement, business cooperation, and international partnerships in the region)