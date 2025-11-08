COMMENTARY: Usa ka Panaw sa Pagbangon: Cebu and Davao Confront a Shared Environmental Crisis

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 08 November) – The floods in Cebu were not a freak event. They are the latest chapter in a long, predictable story. Here across Mindanao, the same forces are at play: forests stripped bare, rivers choked with silt, and communities left exposed. From Cebu to Davao, the signs are clear. We are living in the aftermath of choices made. And the consequences are deadly.

I recall traveling by boat from Zamboanga to Manila years ago, passing Cebu’s coastline and wondering why its mountains looked so barren. That was the early 1980s. I later learned that this was not Cebu’s natural state. Logging, which began in earnest in the early 20th century, had already ravaged the island’s forests. The industry flourished with little regard for sustainability, and even as regulations were introduced, illegal logging continued unabated. Watersheds degraded, biodiversity declined, and flood risks soared. That moment in time was precisely between two eras of ecological strain: nearly a century of deforestation behind us, and the rise of the Ceboom era ahead – when Metro Cebu’s rapid expansion pushed residential subdivisions into upland areas, further stressing the island’s fragile terrain. Looking back, that view from the sea was more than a passing impression. It was a quiet awakening to the long arc of environmental loss, and the urgent need to break its momentum.

Typhoon Tino has laid bare the consequences of decades of environmental neglect. As of 6 November 2025, at least 114 people have died and 127 remain missing in Cebu, according to the Office of Civil Defense. In Mandaue City alone, 51 individuals are unaccounted for, with Compostela, Balamban, and Talisay among the hardest-hit areas. The storm left behind a trail of destruction – 1,300 homes damaged, entire communities without power, and floodwaters that turned roads into rivers and neighborhoods into junkyards of twisted metal and debris.

This devastation is all too familiar to Mindanawons. In recent years, Davao provinces have endured their own environmental crises. In April 2023, flash floods in Davao City displaced over 10,000 residents and damaged critical infrastructure. Landslides in Davao de Oro have claimed lives and disrupted livelihoods, while unchecked mining and upland conversion continue to threaten the region’s watersheds. And in December 2011, Typhoon Sendong unleashed deadly flash floods in Cagayan de Oro and Iligan, killing over a thousand people and displacing tens of thousands. The tragedy prompted a massive government response, including a ₱450-million core shelter program to relocate survivors from high-risk areas (MindaNews report). These events, like Cebu’s tragedy, are rooted in the same systemic issues – unchecked development, deforestation, and weak environmental governance.

These disasters are not just the result of natural forces – they are symptoms of deeper institutional failure. The ongoing flood control corruption scandal has exposed how billions of pesos were funneled into bogus or substandard infrastructure projects, leaving communities vulnerable to the very disasters these projects were meant to prevent. Public outrage continues to mount, with nationwide protest actions gaining momentum. Civic groups, student organizations, and faith-based movements have joined the call for accountability, including the Iglesia ni Cristo, which will hold a three-day rally in Rizal Park from November 16 to 18 to demand transparency and reform. In places like Cebu and Davao, the consequences are tragically visible: floodwaters that should have been diverted, drainage systems that failed, and lives lost in the wake of preventable calamities.

Yet amid the chaos, a poignant gesture emerged: Davao City donated ₱3.9 million in cash assistance to Cebu Province and nine other towns affected by the September 30 earthquake, along with 5,000 food packs, medical workers, and social workers. Just days later, Cebu City responded by sending ₱232,000 in aid and 34,000 bottles of water to Davao Oriental, which had been struck by twin earthquakes on October 10 affecting over 125,000 families. These acts of mutual support reflect a fraternal bond that transcends geography and politics – a recognition that our environmental fates are intertwined.

The environmental challenges facing Cebu and Davao demand a coordinated and comprehensive response. One of the most urgent priorities is massive reforestation. Both regions must launch inter-island tree-planting campaigns that target degraded watersheds and upland areas. These efforts should be science-based, community-driven, and sustained over the long term to restore ecological balance and mitigate flood risks.

Equally critical is the protection of watershed areas. Governments must legally designate and rigorously enforce protected zones across Cebu and Mindanao. These watersheds are vital for water security, biodiversity, and climate resilience, and their degradation has direct consequences for both urban and rural communities.

Sustainable land use must also be promoted. This includes encouraging agroforestry, climate-resilient farming practices, and eco-friendly development models that harmonize human activity with environmental stewardship. Such approaches not only reduce ecological damage but also offer economic benefits to local populations.

Empowering communities is essential. Local residents should be equipped with tools, training, and incentives to become active stewards of their environment. Community-based conservation programs can foster a sense of ownership and ensure that reforestation and protection efforts are culturally grounded and socially inclusive.

Policy reform is another cornerstone of resilience. Provincial environmental codes must be updated to reflect today’s climate realities and development pressures. These reforms should close regulatory loopholes, strengthen enforcement mechanisms, and integrate disaster risk reduction strategies.

Mining oversight must be intensified. Upland mining operations, if left unchecked, can cause irreversible damage to ecosystems and communities. Yet we must also acknowledge the economic pressures that drive these activities. While many households depend on upland development and extractive industries for survival, the financial gains they receive are often not commensurate with the environmental destruction incurred. Environmental policies must therefore be paired with viable economic alternatives – such as sustainable agriculture, ecotourism, and green jobs – to ensure that conservation does not come at the cost of livelihoods.

Finally, regional collaboration should be institutionalized. Programs like “Our Sustainable Cebu” offer valuable models that can be replicated across Mindanao. Sharing best practices, pooling resources, and building inter-provincial networks will strengthen the collective capacity to respond to environmental threats.

Let this be our wake-up call, not just for Cebu, but for all of us in the Visayas and Mindanao. The mutual aid between Cebu and Davao in the face of recent disasters is more than a gesture of goodwill; it is a powerful reminder that our struggles are shared, and so must be our solutions. When one province suffers, the other steps in not out of obligation, but out of kinship. This spirit of solidarity must now extend beyond relief efforts and into long-term environmental action. The forests are calling. Davao, Cebu, and all of Mindanao must answer—together, not just in times of crisis, but in the pursuit of a sustainable future. Kini usa ka panaw sa pagbangon—a journey of recovery that begins with unity, and must be sustained by collective resolve.

(Jules L. Benitez is a community and humanitarian development consultant to barangays and municipalities in Mindanao where he had facilitated numerous disaster risk mapping and planning among LGUs.)