COMMENTARY: Sara Duterte’s dual weaknesses

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 5 Nov) — In the face of mounting corruption scandals and economic instability, the Philippines finds itself at a crossroads. The public is angry, institutions are shaken, and the demand for moral leadership has never been louder. Yet one voice remains conspicuously restrained: Vice President Sara Duterte.

Her silence is not accidental. It is the product of a political paradox. As Vice President, Duterte is constitutionally next in line to the presidency. Any call for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s resignation — no matter how justified — risks being interpreted as a power grab. Her critics would say she’s not protesting to save the country, but to claim the throne.

This is the trap of the Vice Presidency. It offers visibility without power, and responsibility without freedom. Duterte’s hesitation to lead protest movements against the administration’s alleged graft and corruption reflects the burden of this office. She is caught between the moral imperative to act and the political optics that punish ambition.

And yet, she has not been entirely silent. In a rare moment of candor, Duterte publicly named House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Congressman Zaldy Co as the ones controlling the national budget. She said in a video interview last September 10, 2024, “Ang budget ng Pilipinas ay hawak lang ng dalawang tao. Hawak lang siya ni Cong. Zaldy Co at ni Cong. Martin Romualdez. ‘Yan ang katotohanan.” This was more than political shade. This was a direct indictment of the concentration of fiscal power in Congress. Her statement confirmed what many Filipinos have long suspected: those budgetary decisions are driven by political interests, not national priorities.

But even this boldness stopped short of action. No calls for accountability. No mobilization. No leadership. Her voice, though sharp, remains isolated and disconnected from the broader movement demanding reform.

Complicating matters further is the personal weight she carries: her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, remains incarcerated at the International Criminal Court, facing charges related to the war on drugs. Unlike many populist leaders who rail against international institutions, FPRRD has urged his supporters to fight his case legally — to follow the ICC’s rules. As Vice President Sara Duterte shared during his birthday gathering in The Hague, her father’s message was clear: “Huwag natin pag-usapan ang kaso at huwag natin pag-usapan ang proseso.” Her restraint is not about currying favor with the Marcos administration, which has shown no intention of helping. It is about honoring her father’s directive and avoiding political theatrics that could undermine his legal defense. While her DDS base demands fire and fury, she seems to understand that the courtroom, and not the streets, is where this battle must be fought. But for many, this moment demands clarity. The protest movement is not about her. It is not about succession. It is about saving the Philippines from economic collapse and moral decay. The country is bleeding; not just financially, but institutionally. Billions of pesos in confidential funds have vanished, and the public’s trust is eroding by the day.

If Duterte continues to view protest leadership as self-serving, she risks missing a historic opportunity. She must realize that silence in the face of corruption is not neutrality. It is complicity. Filipinos are not asking her to seize power; they are asking her to stand for something greater than political survival.

Leadership is not about avoiding criticism. It is about confronting it with courage. If Inday Sara truly wishes to serve the Filipino people, she must rise above the limitations of her office and embrace the moral clarity this moment demands. The Vice Presidency may be a trap, but it can also be a platform. The choice is hers.

(Jules Benitez works with communities and local government units across Mindanao as a peacebuilding and humanitarian development consultant.)