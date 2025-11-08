REFLECTIONS: Feeling grateful in the Philippines (4)

Part 4: The Three-Month Chapter that Changed Everything

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 8 Nov) — I'm Limeya, and this is Part 4 of our story, a love letter to courage, faith, and the beautiful mess of starting over.

We got engaged during a three-month trip in the Philippines. We lived like locals, embracing the rhythm of everyday life.

We Squeezed into crowded jeepneys. On our off days, we hopped into buses with no fixed destination. We rode the MRT almost every day, even during rush hour.

The first time we tried it, we had no idea what we were getting into. When the doors opened, a flood of people rushed in and out so fast that I nearly got swept inside. Harry grabbed my hand and pulled me back just in time.

We woke up before sunrise, braved ice-cold water, and caught the 5 a.m. bus together. Every morning, Harry rode with me to drop me off. Then he’d take another bus and a motorcycle to get home through the early morning fog. Every afternoon, he took the MRT to pick me up at SM Megamall. It wasn’t luxury. It wasn’t a vacation. It was real life, raw, unpredictable, and beautiful.

Every shared laugh, every sweaty jeepney ride, every simple meal reminded us: Joy doesn’t come from comfort or things. It comes from love, presence, and shared adventure.

We didn’t know it then, but those three months were preparing us for something bigger. One day, we would leave behind the comfort of America to rebuild our lives in the Philippines. We had no idea that this place, once part of our past, would soon become our future.

Those nights falling asleep to the sound of honking cars and barking dogs were not just moments of noise, they were moments of shaping. Every inconvenience, every uncertainty, was teaching us trust.

Our families had modeled courage before us, first in New York, then in Texas, and now it was our turn to carry that same torch forward. Looking back, those three months feel like a love song. Not just between Harry and me, but between us and God. He was gently showing us that He had been weaving our story all along.

Lessons and Takeaways

Adventures often whisper promises about what’s possible when we step beyond what we know. They remind us that life’s richest moments often come wrapped in simplicity and discomfort.

Say yes to those unexpected detours. They become the chapters you’ll cherish most. It’s always good to look back on our lives with the perspective of learning. When we reflect, we often see that certain moments were clear signs of where our lives were headed. Some experiences were like quiet signposts pointing us to the path we were meant to take, even when we didn’t recognize them at the time.

That’s how life works. When you’re in the middle of the journey, you can usually only see the next step. Sometimes, you can’t even see that, and it feels overwhelming.

But as time passes and perspective widens, the picture becomes clearer. You realize that every wrong turn, every delay, every heartbreak, was part of a larger plan. The paths that once seemed uncertain were actually leading you exactly where you needed to be.

So, what adventure is calling you right now? What whisper of faith is nudging you forward? Listen closely. It might just be the beginning of your next great chapter.

(Limeya first posted this on her Facebook account, republished with permission. Limeya moved back to the Philippines three years ago since migrating to the US in 2004. Now based in Cagayan de Oro City, she busies herself as a doting home maker to her three children and entrepreneur husband while baking pastries on the side.)