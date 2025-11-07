COMMENTARY: Feeling grateful in the Philippines (3)

Part 3: Eight Hours That Changed Everything

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 7 Nov) — I’m Limeya, and this is Part 3 of the journey of how our family left the familiar and found faith in the Philippines. If you’re new, here’s Part 1 and Part 2:

Some moments in life arrive quietly but change everything. For me, it was a hospital room. I needed major spinal surgery, and the doctors said it could take eight hours.

Those eight hours must have felt like forever. In the Philippines, my grandma Mommy Alice put up an all-night prayer intercession for me with a couple of her warrior friends from church. Harry sat with my family in the waiting room, and I couldn’t imagine what they were thinking.

When the doctor finally came out and said, “She’s okay,” something inside him broke open. He told me later that he was afraid while waiting. That every time the nurse came out to give updates, he often held his breath. That’s when he knew much how much I meant to him. Not because of grand gestures or perfect timing, but because when faced with possible loss, his heart couldn’t imagine life without me.

Months later, at our wedding rehearsal dinner, when someone asked Harry when he knew he would marry me, without hesitation, he said, “The day of her surgery.” He doesn’t remember saying it, but I do.

That moment reminded me that love isn’t always born in laughter — sometimes it’s found in the waiting, in the ache, in the silent prayers whispered into hospital walls.

Both our parents once left their homelands to chase uncertain dreams. We inherited that same courage; theirs looked like airports; ours looked like hospital corridors and quiet vows whispered through tears.

Lesson and Takeaway

In the quiet shadows of uncertainty, the deepest truths in our lives often come to light, guiding us on our path ahead. I learned this firsthand during those endless eight hours of surgery, when fear wrapped around my family like a heavy blanket.

Embrace those long moments of waiting, because they strip away the noise and show you what truly matters deep in your soul. For me, it revealed how much Harry and I needed each other, turning our fear into a stronger love.

When life knocks you down to your knees, let it soften your heart and build unbreakable bonds with the people you cherish. Imagine sharing with your loved ones, “We stood together through the storm, and it made us stronger than ever before.”

This is how we spark resilience in ourselves and others, proving that real courage grows not in the easy days, but in those gentle places where hope and heartache hold hands.

What waiting moment has reshaped your path? Please tell me.

Tomorrow: The Three-Month Chapter that Changed Everything

(Limeya first posted this on her Facebook account, republished with permission. Limeya moved back to the Philippines three years ago since migrating to the US in 2004. Now based in Cagayan de Oro City, she busies herself as a doting home maker to her three children and entrepreneur husband while baking pastries on the side.)