TURNING POINT: Let there be Light

Thousands of Filipinos, from different walks of life, gathered at the EDSA People Power Monument on Sunday, September 21, and participated in the “Trillion Peso March”, a mass protest calling for accountability and transparency in government amid issues of large-scale corruption involving some government officials.

The marchers clamored that those who plundered the treasury of the country return their loot and face accountability.

The protesters call for the Independent Commission for Infrastructure to be “truly independent” and for developments within six months: The prosecution or even conviction of allegedly corrupt officials and contractors to start within six months.

Indeed, there is no genuine justice if there is no retribution.

It is grossly anomalous and unjust if a culprit is set free from prosecution simply because he returned his loot to the government without considering the length of time he has deprived the people of what was due them. Those who, for years, have siphoned billions of pesos from government funds, say, for flood control projects, intended to protect and secure the lives of communities, properties, animals, and crops, must be jailed for their depravity.

Corruption thrives, breeds, and spawns in the dark. To kill it requires exposing it to the light.

Government policies should be transparent, participatory, consistent, and predictable. What applies to Paul applies to Peter, observed and visible to all.

The conduct of the hearing of the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) ought to be transparent, thus open to the public, so that they will know how they have been screwed by politicians and cohorts, becoming more vigilant and avoiding being abused again.

The ICI is avoiding an open-door livestream hearing, claiming it may cause trial by publicity. This insults the intelligence. The Filipino public follows and weighs the evidence before it. The public has been pleased by the manner the Blue Ribbon Committee conducts its business, which testifies to the public’s interest in the objective, impartial, and persistent pursuit of truth.