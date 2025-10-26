PEACESCAPES: Security and Development in BARMM: Navigating Complex Challenges

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 26 Oct) — As someone from Mindanao who is deeply involved in the struggle for our region’s future, I see three major problems in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). I believe that by looking at these issues through the lens of Security and Development, we can better understand their impact and work towards meaningful solutions.

The BARMM) and its constituent island provinces, while holding immense potential, currently navigate a complex political landscape and socio-economic situation fraught with multifaceted challenges. Understanding these issues through the lens of “Security and Development” reveals not only the immediate problems but also the interconnectedness of effective governance and sustainable progress.

A major challenge for BARMM is establishing strong, inclusive governance.

Although the Bangsamoro Organic Law aimed to create a more autonomous and representative government, the transition has faced difficulties in building institutions, developing capacity, and devolving power effectively. These issues are worsened by the persistent influence of traditional power structures and the exclusion of diverse societal voices.

From a security and development perspective, weak governance hampers both areas. Security suffers when institutions lack legitimacy and the capacity to enforce laws, address grievances, and prevent armed groups from exploiting governance gaps. Development is hindered when resources are mismanaged, corruption persists, and policies do not meet the needs of the people. This underscores how governance is connected to security and development: a strong, inclusive, and accountable system is essential to both. Without it, progress in either area is at risk.

Secondly, the ongoing issues of persistent poverty and underdevelopment, especially in the island provinces, remains a significant challenge. Despite considerable government funding, BARMM still faces high poverty levels, inadequate access to essential services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure, and a lack of diverse economic options. These problems are largely due to historical neglect, geographical remoteness, and reliance on limited economic activities. The connection between security and development is clearly visible here: poverty and limited opportunities increase the risk of recruitment by extremist groups and criminals, posing direct security threats.

On the other hand, underdevelopment results in a lack of human capital, economic stagnation, and inadequate livelihoods, which sustain insecurity. This situation highlights that security is not only about military and law enforcement but also depends on meeting basic needs and creating economic opportunities. When these needs are unmet, the sense of security—both individual and collective—is compromised, regardless of law enforcement presence.

The third major issue involves the ongoing presence of security threats and the slow progress toward normalization. Despite notable advancements through peace agreements, the region still battles remnants of conflict, non-state armed groups, and difficulties in decommissioning and re-integrating combatants. This environment fosters apprehension and restricts investment and economic growth.

From a Security and Development perspective, these threats directly hinder development efforts. A safe environment is essential for attracting investments, executing large-scale projects, and safeguarding citizens and workers. The key challenge is achieving “comprehensive security,” which extends beyond military measures to addressing root causes like marginalization and political exclusion—issues that are deeply linked to development.

To address these interconnected problems, several recommendations are crucial, guided by the principles of Security and Development:

Regarding Weak and Inclusive Governance:

Strengthening Institutional Capacity: The national government and international partners must provide sustained support for building the capacity of BARMM institutions. This includes training for civil servants, financial management systems, and promoting good governance practices.

Enhancing Local Participation and Representation: Mechanisms must be established to ensure the meaningful participation of all stakeholders, including traditional leaders, civil society organizations, women, youth, and minority groups, in policy-making and governance processes. This fosters legitimacy and ownership.

Promoting Transparency and Accountability: Robust anti-corruption measures and transparent fiscal management are essential to rebuild public trust and ensure that resources are utilized effectively for development.

Regarding Persistent Poverty and Underdevelopment:

Targeted Economic Development Programs: Focus should be placed on diversifying economies beyond traditional sectors, promoting sustainable agriculture, fisheries, and ecotourism, particularly in the island provinces. This requires investment in skills training, access to credit, and market linkages.

Improving Access to Basic Services: Significant investments are needed in education, healthcare, clean water, and sanitation infrastructure, prioritizing the most underserved communities. This directly contributes to human capital development and well-being.

Infrastructure Development: Bridging the geographical isolation of island provinces through improved transportation and communication infrastructure is vital for economic integration and access to services.

Regarding Lingering Security Threats and Normalization:

Comprehensive Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR): The DDR process for former combatants needs to be adequately funded and implemented with a focus on psychosocial support, livelihood opportunities, and community reintegration to prevent recidivism.

Addressing Root Causes of Conflict: Development initiatives should be designed to address the underlying grievances that fuel conflict, including historical injustices, land issues, and political marginalization.

Strengthening Civilian Policing and Justice Systems: Investing in community policing and building a responsive and accessible justice system is crucial for maintaining public order and ensuring that security is not solely the domain of the military. This moves away from a narrow definition of security.

To conclude:

From a personal perspective, it reveals several key takeaways. Firstly, the intertwined challenges of governance and insecurity highlight the importance of leadership that is genuine and committed to change. From a personal viewpoint, I believe that building trust within communities is essential to foster security and encourage development.

Secondly, the emphasis on a holistic approach resonates personally, emphasizing that sustainable peace isn’t just about military solutions but about addressing the root causes—poverty, lack of opportunity, and social inequality. This aligns with my belief that true progress requires empathy, inclusivity, and grassroots efforts.

Thirdly, the call for a paradigm shift to view security as dignity and opportunity underscores the need for a fundamental change in how we perceive peace and stability. Personally, I see this as a reminder that lasting peace is built on respect for human rights and equal chances for everyone.

Overall, these insights reinforce that meaningful change in BARMM depends on a collective effort that prioritizes human dignity and inclusive growth, which I believe are essential for achieving lasting peace and prosperity.

