MIND DA NOISE: The fault in our Sara

Our prayers and solidarity to people in Davao Region, Caraga and North Cebu who were struck with the earthquakes. May we recover and rebuild fast, and let’s rally more against contractors and korap who failed us.

***

Last October 10, Davawenyos and Caraganons were shaken by the twin earthquakes. But the DDS in Mindanao were hit by a third earthquake: The ICC denied Tatay Digong’s request for his interim release.

The aftershock came from Polong Duterte, blaming BBM, blaming CIA, bashing ICC.

But the ICC, acting like Phivolcs, detected that the fault is with his sister, VP (as in Volcanic Person) Inday Sara.

When VP Sara says something, it causes a seismic shift of minds and moods. The way she called her father’s arrest a “kidnapping,” she declared staging a “jailbreak” to rescue her father, she said they plan to bring her Tatay back to Davao.

So, ICC thought: We need to keep Tatay Digong safe in our hands, and not with the volatile DDS.

***

Lately, there are a lot of cracks in the DDS.

For all their bragging of getting 32 million votes for VP Sara in 2022, there were perhaps only 32 who showed up in their rally last October 12 in Raha Sulayman Park in Manila.

Even DDS rallyists in Manila were arguing with each other about who should be leading the rally. It’s the same drama with the DDS groups in The Hague two weeks ago fighting against each other over who gets to video their rally.

Their supposed champion, Cavite Congressman Kiko Barzaga, said he would bring the people’s anger to the gates of the elite in Forbes Park.

But if Luneta was flooded with 100,000 protesters last September 21, Barzaga’s rally only drew 300 people, with a few cats.

Alas, VP Sara Duterte said she did not plan Barzaga’s meow-meow rally. The DDS community is now confused. Sino ba ang lider natin?

It could have been a potent tandem here: VP Sara and Kiko. Lady Tiger and Meow-meow. Ms. Confidential and Mr. CongressMeow. The Davao – Dasmariñas discord duo.

***

That seems to be the problem with the camp of the Dutertes, they think they can still shake the political scene.

The only thing VP Sara could sway now are her allies in the Senate.

Two weeks ago, she visited the Senate, and former Senate Prez Chiz Escudero made a speech, forthwith, bashing former House Speaker Martin Romualdez as the mastermind of the flood control kickbacks and scams.

Later, the pro-Sara senators thought they could shake up the Senate with a coup. But the other senators thought better, believing their current leader TitoSen is a more serious leader than the clowns.

And the way the DDS could only steal videos of the Luneta rally and claim that was their rally, there are also cracks in people’s heads if they believe in fake news and fake leaders.

They are sinking in their sinkholes.

(Mind Da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers.)