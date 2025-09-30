TURNING POINT: Mahiya Naman Tayo

Upon learning of some gargantuan anomalies in flood control projects, President Ferdinand R. Marcos

Jr. created, on September 11, 2025, an independent fact-finding body – the Independent Commission on

Infrastructure (ICI), to investigate alleged irregularities in said government projects and other

infrastructure projects, citing threats to public safety and erosion of public trust.

The ICI’s mandate is to hear, investigate, and gather evidence on anomalies, misuse of funds, and

possible corruption in the planning, financing, and implementation of government projects, with priority

on flood control works undertaken in the past 10 years. This covers the 3-year period under his watch

and 7 years under previous administrations.

Flood control anomalies in substandard, unfinished, and non-existent or ghost projects accumulated,

whose devastating effects are felt today in the drowning of flood-prone communities, loss of lives, and

incalculable damage to properties, which PBMM angrily highlighted in his 2025 “Mahiya-naman-kayo”

SONA.

Presented, however, with a public works budget (insertion) proposal of P450 billion, mostly comprising

spurious flood control projects for 2025, he uncannily approved P421 billion and vetoed only P29 billion.

Mr. Marcos’ approval of the P421 billion insertions in the 2025 budget of the DPWH allows the agency

to implement more flood control projects without waiting for any iota of outcomes of the ICI

investigation.

This is unreasonable. It was the President who blew the lid off the cornering of flood control deals by 15

contractors that were riddled by corruption. Yet, he now signals a repeat performance.

Now, he can say “ Mahiya naman tayo!”

The ICI’s plate, minus Benjie Magalong, is full to overflowing. The resignation of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong from the ICI brought shame to you, Mr. President. It was your executive prerogative to appoint people to a position of trust.

Why did you order a legal review of his role in the probe body? What controversy has surfaced to necessitate a review?

Did Magalong open a can of worms that led to the doorsteps of Malacanang?

Indeed, the order undermined the role and mandate entrusted to the incorruptible mayor of Baguio as a

member of the Independent Commission. He was left with no option but to resign.

Mahiya naman kayo dyan.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)