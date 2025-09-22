TURNING POINT: Angry and Hungry



Both the Senate President, Chiz Escudero, and the Speaker of the House, Martin Romualdez, were swept

away from their respective position by the rampaging flood of corruption that has submerged the

country.

President Marcos last month said that about P545 billion had been channeled to flood control projects

since 2022, noting that 15 contractors bagged about P100 billion or 20% of the total funds.

The House and Senate have launched separate inquiries that have since implicated engineers,

contractors, and politicians in large-scale corruption.

The Discayas, who own 2 of the 15 contractors named by PBBM, have bagged a P207.25B revenue in a

10-year scheme of connivance with lawmakers and key officials of the Department of Public Works and

Highways.

Several flood mitigation projects are substandard or have not met the specifications, or unfinished,

cannot be located, or are invisible, thus, considered ghosts.

And bribery is blatant. A huge sum of money in cash passed from one hand to another without any

project being implemented at all.

For instance, the first district engineer of Bulacan loaned the contracting license of SYMS Construction

Trading to implement the flood control projects himself. On paper, the project appears implemented

and completed by SYMS, but in reality was never done or even started at all.

On one occasion, Sally Santos of SYMS delivered boxes of cash worth P245, 000,000 to the First District

Office of the DPWH as payment to the engineer and his cohorts for supposedly implementing the

project. The SYMS Construction Trading on Monday, September 8, admitted delivering cold cash totaling

P1 billion to the Department of Public Works and Highways from 2022 to 2025.

SYMS, accordingly, has to dance with the music to avoid being whimsically backlisted.

SYMS Construction Trading has secured 16 flood control projects worth about P1 billion in Bulacan

alone, including a P55 million project in Baliuag (represented by Congresswoman Augustina Dominique

Pancho in the 2nd district) that was supposed to start in February but was found to be non-existent. On

Aug 19, 2025, DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan confirmed “ghost” flood control

projects in Bulacan, involving contractors Wawao Builders

and SYMS Construction.

Mr. Marcos created the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) to investigate the anomaly of

the flood control projects and other anomalies in public works, with the assurance that neither friends

nor kin will be spared from prosecution. The House Speaker, Martin Romualdez, his cousin, the high

priest of the insertion scandal, soon resigned uncannily, betraying his possible link to the flood control

scandal. His resignation does not erase, in any way, his accountability, if any.

The hunt for the corrupt officials in government has already started. The Department of Public Works

and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon has sacked three engineers from the agency’s Bulacan First

District Engineering Office (DEO) after uncovering irregularities in multimillion-peso flood control

projects that were declared completed despite being left unfinished.

Dizon confirmed on Thursday the removal of suspended District Engineer Henry C. Alcantara, Assistant

District Engineer Brice Ericson Hernandez, and former Construction Section head Jaypee Mendoza.

The three officials were linked to what he described as “ghost and substandard projects” in Bulacan, one

of which Dizon inspected himself last week— the P96.5-million flood control project along the Angat

River in Barangay Sipat.

The corruption atmosphere has thickened when the assistant district engineer of the First District of

Bulacan, Brice Hernandez, claimed that Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva received kickback

amounting to 30% of their insertion download, which is P355M for Estrada in 2022, and P600M for

Villanueva in 2023. Naturally, the two senators denied the allegation and threatened to sue Hernandez.

More than a week has passed the threat has not materialized. A public trial may yet open a can of

worms.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has conducted a hearing on the flood control scandal. Senator Ping

Lacson, the Chair of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, says he will not hesitate to recommend criminal

charges against Senators Joel Villanueva and Jinggoy Estrada if evidence presented by sacked Bulacan

district engineer Brice Hernandez proves that the two benefited from alleged budget insertions in flood

control projects. He temporarily freed Hernandez from Senate detention and had him escorted to his

house to secure the pieces of evidence against the two senators.

Lacson confirmed that Hernandez returned to the Senate in Pasay City at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20,

carrying boxes of documents and a computer, which the engineer believes could prove his allegations

against Villanueva and Estrada, as well as several other lawmakers and government officials.

Once the evidence is unsealed and found solid, he will recommend filing criminal charges against the

two senators and forward to the ICI all the documentary evidence in the possession of the Senate Blue

Ribbon Committee to make the ICI investigation easier.

The President is angry a corruption. The whole nation is not only angry but hunger for justice. This anger

may only subside a bit if high-profile personalities are charged with plunder and rot in jail.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)