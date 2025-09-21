THOUGHTS TO LIVE BY: A transformation of life towards truth and incorruptibility for God and country

May today’s “Trillion Peso March against Corruption” bring forth the spring waters of social justice and moral integrity in our country, from the highest ranks of authority, political and non-political, to the lowest levels of our citizenry. May this day initiate in our politicians and businessmen an authentic and lived option for the poor in their decisions and transactions. May the March today be peaceful, given the participation of some groups with different agenda. May it begin for all a transformation of life towards truth and incorruptibility for God and country.



—

Today’s Thoughts to Live by, Sept 21, 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time.

Liturgy of the Word

—

Am. 8:4-7; Ps. 113:1-2, 4-6, 7-8; 1 Tm. 2:1-8; Lk. 16:1-13 or 16:10-13.

1. 1st Reading, Am. 8:4-7 — Rottenness and Corruption in Israel. In a vision, Amos is told by the Lord that the end has come for Israel. (vv. 1-2). Amos decries those in Israel who unjustly treat the poor and vulnerable. They “swallow up the needy and make the poor of the land fail.” They are only interested in making money, even wanting that there be no “New Moon” and no Sabbath, so that they could do business everyday.

2. They use false scales to diminish the measure for goods and increase the amount for sales, “making the ephah small and the shekel large” (vv. 4-5). They even sell bad wheat as though they are good. God will never forgive their corruption and dishonesty. He will certainly judge them and they shall tremble (vv. 6-8).

3. Resp. Ps. 113: 1-2, 4-6, 7-8 — The Wonders of the Exodus. “When Israel came forth from Egypt, the house of Jacob from an alien people, Judah became God’s sanctuary, Israel, God’s domain” (vv. 1-2). The psalmist mentions the miracles that God did with the sea and the Jordan, with drinking water out of the rock. “Tremble, earth, before the Lord, the God of Jacob” (vv. 4-8).

4. 2nd Reading, 1 Tm. 2:1-8 — Paul insists on the community to pray for everyone, for all those in authority, even for those who are not believers. Such prayer achieves peaceful relationships and contributes to salvation, which God wills for everyone (vv. 1-4).

5. Christ is the one mediator between God and the human race and “gave himself as ransom for all” (vv. 5-6). To witness to this, Paul “was appointed preacher and apostle, teacher of the Gentiles in faith and truth” (vv. 6-7). “It is my wish, then, that at every place all should pray, lifting up holy hands” (v. 8).

6. Gospel, Lk. 16: 1-13 or 16:10-13 — The Parable of the Dishonest Steward. As Jesus teaches his disciples, some Pharisees also listen. Jesus tells a parable. A rich man calls his cheating steward, a manager of property or money, to account (vv. 1-2). So, to make sure that he would have friends after his dismissal, he reduces the debts of those indebted to his master (vv. 3-7). The master commends the shrewdness of his steward.

7. Jesus comments that “the children of this world are more prudent” in business matters than the “children of light (v. 8). He recommends making prudent use of wealth too gain eternal life (v. 9).

8. To those in positions of authority, Jesus recommends constant fidelity. “The person who is trustworthy in very small things is also trustworthy in great ones; and the person who is dishonest in very small matters is also dishonest in great ones” (v. 10). “No servant can serve two masters. You cannot serve God and mammon” (v. 13).

9. If we pursue the Kingdom with the same prudence, vigor, and zeal that we have to pursue wealth, we would be good stewards of God’s gifts to us.

Money need not be the root of all evil. But when the desire for money leads to corruption and dishonesty, it becomes a god, Mammon. The parable is addressed to the Pharisees, “who loved money” (v. 14), and were listening.

10. Both the 1st Reading and the Gospel give a powerful biblical message for today’s “Trillion Peso March Against Corruption.”

11. Amos indicts the rottenness and corruption of those who deceitfully and unjustly gain their wealth at the expense of the poor. God will surely punish them. The dishonest steward who squanders his master’s wealth exemplifies servitude to Mammon. In the light of incredible corruption regarding flood control projects, we are called to transparency, accountability, and integrity.

12. Prayer –– O God, who founded all the commands of your sacred Law upon love of you and of our neighbor, grant that, by keeping your precepts, we may merit to attain eternal life. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, God, forever and ever. Amen.

Prayers, best wishes, God bless!

(Cardinal Orlando B. Quevedo, OMI is Mindanao’s first and so far, only, Cardinal. He has retired as Archbishop of Cotabato and is now Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Cotabato)