TAUSUG IN DOHA: With Love and Loyalty to Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (MindaNews / 14 September) — On September 9, 2025, just after I returned from work, my wife in the Philippines messaged me to take care after reading the news of the explosion in Doha. She is familiar with this land because she used to visit here, and she herself has witnessed how great this nation is.

Upon reading her message, I immediately checked my X account. Honestly, I had not heard any sound from the explosions, even though our company bus had already reached Doha. It was only through my wife and upon checking my X account that I learned what had happened. (In a statement, the Israeli Defense Forces said it and the Shin Bet intelligence service carried out the “targeted attack” on the Hamas leadership – ed)

At first, I felt anxious because the whole picture of the incident was still unclear. Many “what ifs” ran through my mind. But apart from my trust in Allâh, I also trust the government of this country—that amidst such incidents, the safety and security of its citizens and residents will always be their top priority.

On that day, while I was on the bus travelling from work to Doha, everything along the road appeared normal. I did not feel that something had happened in another part of the capital. The traffic was smooth, and it was as if nothing bad had occurred. Without my wife’s message, I would not have known at all.

Later that day, one of my college friends, who had just recently arrived in this country, visited our accommodation after his work. We had dinner together, prayed Maghrib, and afterward decided to go to Museum of Islamic Art Park, one of the most beautiful parks in the heart of Doha, to unwind.

The people we saw there that evening were calm and joyful—families bonding, some jogging, others briskly walking. The atmosphere was completely normal. Business as usual. That moment reminded me once again of Qatar’s remarkable resilience and sense of normalcy, even in the face of challenges.

In my decade of living in this land, I have never experienced a single moment where I felt unsafe in terms of peace and order. Even in the middle of the night, I can enjoy the beauty of the nation I call my second home without fear. In fact, I feel more secure here than in my own country.

The incident brought quiet anxiety, which I knew was natural, but the calm outside quickly reassured me. Alhamdu Lillâh, we are completely fine here. From what I observed, there was no panic, except naturally among those who were closest to the site at the very moment of the incident.

Through the years, Qatar has been an invaluable part of my life, and indirectly, of my family’s life as well. This country is the most generous nation I have ever known, and even an ordinary expatriate like me has felt its kindness. This is a country that always makes the lives of its people comfortable and easier. Since leaving Riyadh, KSA, I never hesitated to choose Qatar as my next destination.

Whenever I fall sick, I do not worry about medical expenses. Government hospitals and clinics provide tests, treatments, and medicines almost free of charge. How can I not love and care for a country that provides such generosity? This is only one of the many reasons this nation is so special to me.

In light of that day’s event, I told myself that whatever happens, I am ready to serve and defend this country to the best of my ability. Even as an expatriate, I feel how much Qatar loves and cares for us—and such a nation is truly worthy of defending.

I stand in solidarity with Qatar, my beloved second home. This nation is not just a host—it has become part of who I am. May Allâh keep Qatar—its people and its leaders—safe, protected, and secure from every harm. May peace, happiness, and prosperity always embrace this wonderful nation.

