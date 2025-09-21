SOMEONE ELSE’S WINDOWS: Bongbong, Sara: what’s the difference?

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 21 September) – It’s easy to see why the “Marcos resign” calls have failed to gain traction – the beneficiary, Vice President Sara Duterte, is seen as equally, if not more, corrupt. Her disbursement of 125 million pesos in confidential funds in just 9 days came as both a shocker and a warning – except to her diehard supporters who can find the flimsiest, stupidest reason to explain away (while gobbling up an array of junk food) such a questionable act.

Besides, once she assumes the presidency, political vendetta will become the order of the day, critics, will likely be harassed, shamed, vilified, maybe worse. The threats to assassinate the President, First Lady, and then-House speaker Romualdez provide a glimpse into the dark recesses of her mind.

Most Filipinos would rather wait for 2028 instead of replace Marcos with someone who is just the other half of the bad choice they made in 2022. It’s not that Marcos is good. It’s that the constitutional successor is no good, either.

Meanwhile, attempts to entirely blame the current administration for the anomalies in the flood control projects have also failed. The apparent scheme by Senator Rodante Marcoleta and the Discayas to omit the projects that the contractor-couple bagged during the Duterte administration in the Senate probe was exposed and upended by Francis Escudero’s ouster as Senate President.

In the House, Rep. Kiko Barzaga is trying to present himself as a maverick graft buster. But only the Duterte supporters are convinced – more like forced themselves to be convinced. Who would seriously take another successor of a dynasty who loves to flaunt photos that can only raise questions about his state of mind? He may be noisy – quirky too based on some photos posted online – but could not, and has not, offered proof that he can do better. Never mind that his legislative performance has been far from satisfactory.

Maybe he wants to replace Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto as the poster boy of the fight against corruption? Crying meow meow isn’t the way to do it. Real cats know how to corner their prey – they stalk, remain silent, and lunge with perfect timing.

So, who’s got the edge in this developing war of attrition? Who can claim to have the moral upper hand? The Marcos administration? The Duterte camp? The answer: neither of them.

On one hand, as President, Marcos cannot evade responsibility, the Department of Public Works and Highways being part of the executive branch. He is the one who approves the GAA passed by Congress; he should have questioned and vetoed the insertions (pork) in the budget.

On the other hand, records at the Commission on Audit and Securities and Exchange Commission clearly show that the Discayas and other contractors implicated in anomalous projects also earned billions during the Duterte administration. But, instead of explaining the documents, the whistle blowers are portrayed as villains. And if they are unable to rebut the evidence, the Duterte defenders resort to personal attacks.

And, take note: A Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism report shows that both Marcos and Duterte received campaign donations from contractors engaged in government projects.

Sa Bisaya pa, pulos sila hugaw (they’re all dirty).

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. H. Marcos C. Mordeno can be reached at boymords@mindanews.com.)