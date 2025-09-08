PEACESCAPES: Learning from the Echoes of History: Sustaining Self-Determination in Mindanao

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 08 September) — The timeless adage, “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” serves as a stark and increasingly recognized reminder in our tumultuous world. As conflicts, both political and those concerning the fundamental right to self-determination, erupt and escalate with alarming speed, a profound understanding of historical context becomes not merely academic but an essential tool for fostering informed dialogue and promoting peaceful, equitable resolutions. Nowhere is this truth more acutely relevant than in the protracted struggle for self-determination in Mindanao, where the genuine aspirations of its peoples hinge critically on acknowledging and learning from the faults of the past with full accountability.

The universality of the historical dictum stems from the cyclical nature of human behavior, power dynamics, and societal grievances. Throughout history, societies have grappled with similar challenges: resource scarcity, identity conflicts, political marginalization, and the pursuit of autonomy. A failure to analyze the causes, consequences, and patterns of past conflicts—whether they be world wars, genocides, or civil unrest—leaves present generations vulnerable to repeating the same mistakes, often leading to renewed suffering and injustice. Understanding the trajectory of empires, the drivers of revolution, or the complexities of peace treaties allows us to anticipate potential flashpoints, recognize destructive rhetoric, and, crucially, to build frameworks for prevention and reconciliation.

In an era defined by rapid global interconnectedness and the swift emergence of complex crises, historical context acts as an indispensable compass. Conflicts rooted in self-determination, for instance, are rarely spontaneous. They are often the culmination of centuries of historical injustices: colonial legacies, land dispossession, cultural suppression, political marginalization, and broken promises. Without delving into these deep-seated historical narratives, current dialogues risk being superficial, failing to address the fundamental grievances that fuel unrest. A deep historical understanding allows stakeholders to empathize with differing perspectives, identify the true origins of animosity, and craft solutions that are not merely ceasefires but genuine, sustainable peace agreements built on mutual respect and justice.

The Mindanao struggle stands as a poignant testament to this principle. Spanning centuries, the conflict has its roots in pre-colonial ethnic and religious identities, Spanish and American colonial policies that pitted communities against each other and systematically marginalized the Moro and indigenous Lumad peoples, and post-independence Philippine government policies that perpetuated land grabbing, economic neglect, and political disenfranchisement. These historical grievances, including numerous massacres, forced displacements, and failed peace agreements, have collectively forged a deep-seated distrust and a resilient call for self-determination among the Moro people, culminating in the establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

To sustain the genuine call for the right to self-determination in Mindanao, there are profoundly many things to consider that directly link to the lessons of history. Firstly, the “faults of the past” must not only be learned but actively and unequivocally acknowledged. This calls for a multi-faceted approach to accountability, encompassing truth commissions to establish a shared, agreed-upon historical narrative that includes the perspectives of all affected communities – Moro, Lumad, and Christian settlers. Reparations for victims of state-sponsored violence and land dispossession, memorialization of atrocities, and judicial processes where appropriate are not merely punitive; they are foundational for healing and establishing trust. Without tangible acknowledgement, past wounds fester, breeding resentment and jeopardizing the legitimacy and stability of any self-governing entity.

Beyond accountability, sustaining self-determination requires a continuous, inclusive dialogue that transcends political agreements. It demands an understanding of the diverse cultural identities within Bangsamoro, ensuring that the rights and traditions of Lumad peoples are equally protected and promoted, and that Christian communities feel secure and integrated. Economic development must be equitable and inclusive, addressing the historical neglect that has plagued the region. Education must play a critical role, not just in teaching history, but in fostering mutual understanding, respect, and shared citizenship among the diverse populations of Mindanao. Furthermore, leaders must continuously learn from the challenges faced during the implementation of previous peace accords, adapting strategies to prevent new grievances from emerging and effectively countering the narratives of extremism that exploit historical injustices.

[MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Maudi Maadil (a.k.a Algazelus) is a dedicated advocate for human rights and a humanitarian with over 14 years of experience working on diverse projects and programs focused on peace, security, and stability in Mindanao. He established ProVolve Skills Bridge Inc., and is an alumnus of the 2024 Western Union Foundation Fellowship, supported by the Watson Institute, as well as the Geneva Centre for Security Policy. Email address: algazelusthesis@gmail.com]