MIND DA NOISE: Sept 21: Makikbaka, Lechon Baka!

On September 21, people will be out in the streets nationwide protesting the widespread corruption in government.

Rallies will be held in EDSA, Luneta, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro and even in Davao City.

These will be led by organizations who vow to light the way for a new government — the Left, the liberals, and… team kadiliman.

That’s right, the Duterte camp, Hakbang ng Maisug, will lead its own rally in Rizal Park. They announced they will roast 100 lechong baka, a slaughtering of calves to the heavens to condemn Marcos Jr for taking away their share of the loot.

Babaha ng mga tao ang daan sa EDSA, Luneta. Babaha naman ng lechong baka sa kalye sa San Pedro, Davao City. Habhab na!

But activists and civil society groups in Davao City will still hold their own rally. To differentiate between the two, you should listen to what they are chanting.

When you hear: “Makibaka! Huwag matakot!” You’re in the activists’ lane.

But when you hear: “Lechong Baka! Walang Humba!” It’s definitely a street party for the DDS.

A piece of advice to the DDS community about your rally, protect your lechong baka from Harry Roque. Nabulabog na biya tong humba party sa The Hague tungod niya. Ayaw na intawon otrohon sa Rizal Park.

The Dutertes are calling its supporters to join a rally by offering free food. Before the elections, they warned the DDS not to be bought by ayuda. Let them all choke on that thought.

***

The big issue on the September 21 rally is corruption, exemplified by the couple the Discayas, DPWH “operators,” a couple of senators receiving kickbacks and the alligator handbag of Senator Imee Marcos.

The Discayas by the way, have applied for witness protection so they can reveal names of officials whom they connived and bribed. Citizens are angry: Wetness protection di nila mabigay, ngayon gusto na nila maging witness protection?!

***

Meanwhile, VP Sara Duterte showed up, finally, in the House budget hearing. What struck everyone was her question to Kabataan Party-list Rep Renee Co: Are you related to Zaldy Co?

Renee Co replied that said that she has no family relations with Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, who is implicated with diverting billions of pesos in the national budget in the past years.

That was a missed opportunity for a clapback. Co should have replied with another question to VP Sara: Are you related to Mary Grace Piattos?

Or she could also ask: Is VP Sara Duterte related to contractor Sarah Discaya? Not to be confused with Sarah Elago of Gabriela Party-list, who was recently proclaimed by Comelec to fill up the remaining seat in the party-list.

Or Rep. Co should have asked the ultimate question: with the frequent trips of the VP this year, should the OVP be renamed OVERSEAS VISA-LA-LOCA PRESIDENT?

***

After Baste vs Torre, comes another Duterte figuring in a word-war, this time between Polong and Sandro, the battle of presidential sons.

This is how we think it went:

Polong to Sandro: You’re covering up former Speaker Martin Romualdez by replacing him.

Sandro to Polong: You should show up more often and prove you’re not covering up the 51-billion pesos flood control.

Polong to Sandro: I’m not showing up to a party of crooks.

Sandro to Polong: Well at least in my party, we’re not threatening pimps with knives and forks if deals go wrong. Kumusta pala ang night club party life mo?

***

This September 21, let us remember the rallies are a battle not just against one dynasty, it’s a battle against the system that floods the pockets of officials and their cohorts while we waddle in the pile of poverty, propaganda and ghost projects.

Join the rally. Maki-baka, huwag magbaboy.



(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Mind Da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers).