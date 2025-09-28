MIND DA NOISE: Dutertes need more sacrificial cows

Everyone who took part in the anti-corruption rallies last September 21 are in high spirits, except in Davao where people have high-blood after having that free lechon baka in the Duterte rally in Rizal Park.

The reason for such high spirits is the unbelievable surge of people flocking Luneta and EDSA. Reports showed these are the number of participants:

Baha sa Luneta – 100,000 people

EDSA’s Trillion Peso March – 15,000 people

Davao’s Pray for the Philippines – 100 lechon baka

Seriously, Davao’s pro-Duterte rally was reported to have gathered 7,500 people. Everyone seems to have availed of the lechon baka. Organizers were relieved that Harry Roque was not present to gatecrash that event.

The idea of that lechon baka was a callback to Biblical times when a calf is sacrificed as a prayer to God. We know what Dabawenyos are praying about. But two days after that event, the ICC announced the charges against former President Duterte that include three counts of murder involving 76 people. Dabawenyos should understand that God weighed in between their prayers and the victims’ prayers for justice. Perhaps it was a factor that Duterte called God stupid, or maybe God is vegan.

Mutya ng Dabaw Hannah Piccio was one of the speakers during the Davao rally, and later point out how different Davao’s rally was compared to the rally in Luneta and EDSA, and the crackdown in Mendiola and Recto. She posted on Facebook saying: “Rally sa Manila: tear gas sunog putik. Rally sa Davao: cake at lechon”.

Cake at lechon in a rally? Looks more like it was a party or a feeding program that happened at Rizal Park. Like, what were the participants shouting? Was it Bring Him Home or Bring Home Baka?

But Piccio needs to realize that Davao’s lechon party only attracted 7,500 people. Apparently, the 100,000 in Luneta, 15,000 in EDSA plus around fifty young mobsters in Mendiola want to eat buwayas in government. Eat the rich!

The Duterte camp needs to know what they are fighting for. Offering lechon baka is as vile as dangling pork barrel or flood control project kickbacks, truth be told.

The problem with them now is why VP Sara Duterte is not showing up. She’s the woman with 32 million votes. She’s the survey winner for 2028. Her numbers could easily wipe out those 100,000 in Luneta, she could send her frenzied supporters to storm Malacañang from Mendiola. Imagine her supporters taking away the One Piece flag and replacing it with their Mary Grace Piattos wrappers. Oh, wait…

Maybe the DDS stands for Digital Duterte Supporters nga hawod lang sa Facebook. Murag ilang mayor nga cardboard lang.

VP Sara is nowhere to be found in the Philippine area of responsibility most of this year as she is doing a world tour facing a handful of OFWs. Her OVP now stands for Overseas Vice President.

Their campaign has always been Bring Him Home. But if she can bring Zaldy Co back home, that will make her the hero.

The flood control probe has been getting deeper and murkier, as DPWH engineers dragged congressmen and pro-Duterte Senators into the mess of kickbacks. Discayas are said to have pocketed P207 billion in the time of President Duterte.

All this mess is pointing to the Dutertes. Now who will be their sacrificial cow?



