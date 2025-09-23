MESSAGE: Let this book serve as a mirror of our past and a map for our future 

(Welcome remarks delivered by Dean Manuel Quibod of the Ateneo de Davao College of Law at the launch of the book, “Frontliners for Democracy: FLAG of the People @50” of the Free Legal Assistance Group at the Ateneo de Davao University on 22 September 2025)

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 September) — In the name of Ateneo de Davao College of Law, I welcome all of you to this University in celebrating with the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) at the Davao City launch of its 50th Anniversary book. FLAG celebrated its 50th Anniversary last October 2024 through its national conference. The book came off the press this August 2025.

Welcome, esteemed guests, colleagues, fellow FLAG members, guests from the academe and NGO community, judiciary and government service and the kindred spirits in the pursuit of justice

Today makes a momentous occasion as we gather to celebrate the Davao launching of FLAG’s 50thanniversary commemorative book, “Frontliners for Human Rights: FLAG of the People @50.”

This is more than a milestone – it is a testament to half a century of unwavering commitment to defending the rights of the marginalized, challenging tyranny, and upholding the rule of law in the face of adversity.

Dean Manuel “Manny” Quibod welcomes fellow FLAG lawyers, law students and other guests at he launch of the book, “Frontliners for Human Rights: FLAG of the People @50” held at the Ateneo de Davao University on 22 September 2025. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

For five decades, FLAG has stood as a beacon of courage and conscience, empowering generations of lawyers, advocates, and citizens to speak truth to power.



The stories captured in this book are not merely historical records – they are living legacies of resistance, compassion, and principled service. Each page echoes the voices of those who dared defend the voiceless, who risked comfort for conviction, and who believed that justice must never be silenced.

This launch is both a celebration and a call to action, as we honor the pioneers and frontliners and our deceased members who shaped FLAG’s journey. To the family members here present, welcome and thank you in joining us in this celebration.

We therefore renew our collective vow to continue their work. In a time when human rights remain under threat and democratic spaces are contested, the spirit of FLAG must inspire us to be vigilant, creative, and bold. Let this book serve as a mirror of our past and a map for our future – a reminder that the struggle for human dignity is never finished.

On behalf of all who believe in justice, welcome to this gathering. May this event deepen our resolve, strengthen our solidarity, and ignite new fires of advocacy across generations. Mabuhay ang FLAG. Mabuhay ang karapatang pantao.