MARGINALIA: cRappler: Cropped Finger, or Blurred Lens?

MAKATI CITY (MindaNews / 12 September) – Rappler has already apologized “deeply,” in fact, to Sen. Robin “Abdul Aziz” Padilla and the Muslim community.

Case closed? Perhaps.

But moving on without reflection only invites a repeat performance.

But if we simply shrug and move on without reflecting, we invite the same mistake to happen again. Moving forward should mean learning, not merely forgetting.

The controversial photo was so poorly lit and grainy that some netizens coined a new verb: “cRapplered.”

Meaning? To blur or crop a photo just enough to slyly misrepresent it—say, turning an index finger into a middle one.

One possibility is deliberate misrepresentation. Another is a simple misperception: maybe the reporter truly thought he or she saw a middle finger rather than a raised index finger, which for Muslims signifies shahādah—the testimony to God’s Oneness.

The raised index finger is not just a random gesture. In Islamic tradition, it embodies the believer’s affirmation of tawḥīd, the Oneness of God. During prayer, Muslims raise it while reciting the tashahhud, proclaiming faith in the Almighty. To confuse that sacred sign with a vulgar insult is more than a small slip; it is a distortion of meaning.

This takes me back to Psychology 101. Our bubbly professor, gazing out the window rather than at us, once said:

“The mind is like a mirror; what’s inside is what you see outside.”

If your inner world expects rudeness, even an act of devotion can look obscene. That’s cognitive dissonance in action—the tension between what we believe and what reality presents.

When a journalist’s internal assumptions are laced with bias, conscious or not, those assumptions can cloud perception. A sacred gesture may appear profane, and a simple photo becomes a flashpoint.

This is not the first time accuracy faltered.

Rappler’s Nobel Peace Laureate has, for years, consistently misnamed the founding chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. In her 2013 book and numerous shorter writings, she wrote “Hashim Salamat” instead of the correct Salamat Hashim.

Despite access to “intel-classified” data, the basic courtesy of getting a name right went missing.

Why? Perhaps, as my Psychology 101 professor might suggest, because “Hashim” sounds like a first name and “Salamat” like a surname. She simply assumed—and carried that mistake through every article and speech.

Cognitive dissonance again? Or simply editorial carelessness? Either way, the result is the same: the erosion of trust.

A third possibility remains:

Maybe the reporter clearly saw an index finger but still framed it as vulgar.

That is not dissonance. That is sheer irresponsibility and cultural insensitivity.

Rappler’s explanation of “unclear communication in the newsroom that led to the posting of content that was still being verified” hardly rebuilds confidence. It suggests a workflow where cultural literacy is optional and accuracy negotiable.

The Qur’an reminds us:

“O you who believe! Stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses for Allah, even if it is against yourselves, or parents, or relatives…”(Sūrat an-Nisā’ 4:135)

Justice requires more than speed and apology. It demands deliberate self-scrutiny—checking our lenses, personal and editorial, before clicking “publish.”

This verse is not merely a moral ornament; it is a guide for journalists, editors, and indeed for all of us who share, repost, and comment.

So, what do we do with this episode?

First, journalists must train their minds to mirror reality, not prejudice. Cultural literacy is not a luxury; it is a safeguard against misrepresentation. Newsrooms need not only fact-checkers but meaning-checkers—people who understand the religious, cultural, and social contexts of a story.

Second, consumers of news must resist reflexive outrage and reflexive forgiveness. Outrage without understanding breeds polarization. Forgiveness without accountability breeds repetition.

Third, leaders and educators must highlight media ethics as essential civic knowledge. Journalism schools should teach that a Muslim’s raised finger is not a “dirty finger,” just as a bowed head in prayer is not a sign of defeat.

Finally, communities must tell their own stories. If we allow others to define our symbols, we surrender the power to shape our own narrative.

Yes, let’s move on. But let’s also look inward.

“Moving on” should mean growth, not amnesia. It should mean demanding better from journalists and ourselves.

Only when our mirrors are clean—free of prejudice, laziness, and sensationalism—can we see reality as it is, not as we fear or wish it to be.

May this small storm over a blurred finger become a clear lesson in justice, humility, and the sacred duty of truth-telling.

[MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Mansoor L. Limba, PhD in International Relations and Shari‘ah Counselor-at-Law (SCL), is a publisher-writer, university professor, vlogger, chess trainer, and translator (from Persian into English and Filipino) with tens of written and translation works to his credit on such subjects as international politics, history, political philosophy, intra-faith and interfaith relations, cultural heritage, Islamic finance, jurisprudence (fiqh), theology (‘ilm al-kalam), Qur’anic sciences and exegesis (tafsir), hadith, ethics, and mysticism. He can be reached at mlimba@diplomats.com and www.youtube.com/@WayfaringWithMansoor, and his books can be purchased at www.elzistyle.com and www.amazon.com/author/mansoorlimba.]