FLAG @50: Let us never be silent in the face of abuse – especially abuses of power and privilege

(Dean Antonio B. Arellano of the University of Mindanao College of Legal Education delivered this closing speech at the launch of the book, “Frontliners for Human Rights: FLAG of the People @50” at the Ateneo de Davao University on 22 September 2025.)

As we close this meaningful celebration, let us reflect on what we have launched today.

This book is more than a chronicle of cases and struggles. It is a living testament to courage, sacrifice, and an unyielding faith in human dignity. It tells the story of FLAG lawyers, our clients, and countless men and women who stood up – even in the face of fear – for justice and freedom.

As FLAG’s founder, Jose W. Diokno, once said: “No cause is more worthy than the cause of human rights. They are what makes us human. Deny them, and you deny humanity.”

The stories in these pages honor not only victories won in courtrooms, but also the silent battles borne by victims, families, and advocates.



We are reminded that the struggle for human rights is never finished. It continues each day through those who choose to speak, to defend, and to stand up – when silence would have been easier.

Ka Pepe also reminded us that: “Freedom is the right to be human. And being human means being free.”



These words resonate, fifty years since FLAG’s founding The torch he lit still burns – in every client who dares to fight, despite fear, and in every community that insists on its right to live with dignity.

May this book inspire us – not only to remember the past, but to act in the present, and to shape the future. For while we honor history, we are also called to defend, to serve, and to never forget.

On behalf of FLAG South Mindanao, thank you for joining us in this milestone. May the spirt of Ka Pepe guide us as we carry forward the vision of a nation where rights are respected, freedom is safeguarded, and justice is real for all.

And so, as we defend human rights and human dignity, let us be resolute in guarding our democratic institutions. Let us never be silent in the face of abuse – especially abuses of power and privilege. Let us always stand up. Speak up. And fight against corruption.

Mabuhay ang FLAG!

Mabuhay ang Karapatang Pantao.

Labanan ang korapsyon!